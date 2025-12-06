Stop Choosing Only One Lobster Roll Style And Combine Them Instead

There's a difference between Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls. Maine's cold lobster meat comes with mayo, and depending on the restaurant, it might also have celery and chives. Meanwhile, Connecticut has butter-drenched meat with a bright lemon finish. While we could debate which one's better, why not try to make everyone happy by settling on the ultimate fusion? The key to making a mouthwatering lobster roll might be combining these styles, using butter, mayonnaise, lemon, and herbs together.

Chowhound spoke with Omni Boston Hotel's executive chef, Yousef Ghalaini, to find out how to mesh two tasty creations together. "Start by tossing the lobster in warm, softened butter, just enough to coat each piece and draw out its natural sweetness," he exclusively told us. "That gentle heat helps the butter seep into the meat without making it greasy. Then, fold in a light touch of mayo for a creamy, cool contrast."

Blending two harmonious flavors is all thanks to butter's warmth, which allows the creamy ingredient to blanket the seafood. This results in a luscious, indulgent bite, paired with an almost delicate feel. Just make sure you add the right amount of lobster meat to your roll, especially if you want to enhance its oceanic flavor. There are other methods to ensure the seafood's flavor still shines, and it's not at all complicated.