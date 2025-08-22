Douse Green Beans In This Popular Dip For The Easiest Side Dish Ever
Green beans may be one of the least exciting vegetables in existence — at least, that's the reputation they seem to have. While Brussels sprouts, kale, and even zucchini have all enjoyed their time in the limelight mingling with bacon and being transformed into mouthwateringly delicious baked salads and vegetarian lasagnas, green beans simply haven't received the love they deserve. Contrary to the norm, this is especially true of fresh green beans, as they're more fibrous and bland than the softer, briny canned variety, as well as taking longer to cook.
Though getting green beans crispy in the air fryer is a great way to cut down the cooking time for these fibrous legumes, there's still the bitter green flavor to contend with. Some of this goes away naturally during cooking, but if you want to cover it up completely you'll need to douse your green beans with strong flavors. Often, this means using heavy sauces that defeat the purpose of a light veggie side, but there's one solution that adds a boatload of flavor and another helping of veggies: salsa.
This might not be your first thought when considering how to season green beans, but it makes a ton of sense, flavor-wise. The zesty, tangy, spicy flavors in the salsa blend seamlessly with green beans' chlorophyll astringency, burying it to bring their roasty toasty deliciousness to the forefront. Plus, there are so many different kinds of salsa available that you can indulge in this tasty combo regularly without getting bored.
Giving your green beans zing with different types of salsa
When jazzing up your green beans with salsa, it's important to consider whether you'll be roasting the beans in the salsa, or simply spooning it on top after they're cooked. The second option is simpler and creates a saucier dish, which can also help reintroduce some moisture. The first option, however, helps infuse the dish with plenty of zesty flavor, though the end result will feel more like a roasted veggie medley, as some of the water will evaporate away from the salsa.
Which method you choose may also depend on the type of salsa you're using. For instance, if you're livening up your green beans with classic five-ingredient pico de gallo, it's probably best to add the pico afterward. Since pico de gallo contains mostly raw ingredients, cooking it with the green beans would ruin its bright flavor. Traditional salsa verde, on the other hand, is made with char-roasted tomatillos, serrano peppers, and onions. Cooking it down further with your green beans would only intensify the flavors, bathing the beans in plenty of spice.
Of course, it's also always a good idea to think about other parts of the meal when choosing your salsa. Green beans served alongside barbecued chicken and roasted potatoes, for instance, might be delicious with a fresh corn salsa packed with herbs and diced red onions. If you're serving skirt steak with Spanish rice, a sweet-spicy mango salsa or traditional salsa roja may work best.