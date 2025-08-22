Douse Green Beans In This Popular Dip For The Easiest Side Dish Ever

Green beans may be one of the least exciting vegetables in existence — at least, that's the reputation they seem to have. While Brussels sprouts, kale, and even zucchini have all enjoyed their time in the limelight mingling with bacon and being transformed into mouthwateringly delicious baked salads and vegetarian lasagnas, green beans simply haven't received the love they deserve. Contrary to the norm, this is especially true of fresh green beans, as they're more fibrous and bland than the softer, briny canned variety, as well as taking longer to cook.

Though getting green beans crispy in the air fryer is a great way to cut down the cooking time for these fibrous legumes, there's still the bitter green flavor to contend with. Some of this goes away naturally during cooking, but if you want to cover it up completely you'll need to douse your green beans with strong flavors. Often, this means using heavy sauces that defeat the purpose of a light veggie side, but there's one solution that adds a boatload of flavor and another helping of veggies: salsa.

This might not be your first thought when considering how to season green beans, but it makes a ton of sense, flavor-wise. The zesty, tangy, spicy flavors in the salsa blend seamlessly with green beans' chlorophyll astringency, burying it to bring their roasty toasty deliciousness to the forefront. Plus, there are so many different kinds of salsa available that you can indulge in this tasty combo regularly without getting bored.