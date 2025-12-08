How To Avoid Buying Artificially Flavored Cheese

Artificial cheese can be one of the worst additions to your charcuterie board, so the first thing you should do before buying any cheese is take a close look at its label. The inclusion of artificial flavoring may be more or less obvious depending on the type of cheese and the brand. Because processed cheese does typically contain some level of natural cheese, it may say something like "made with real cheese" on the label despite also containing significant amounts of additives and artificial flavors.

Some cheese packages will have "contains artificial flavoring" or "artificially flavored" right on the front, while others may only have these components subtly listed among their ingredient lists. Some labels might not clearly specify if something is artificial. In this case, be on the lookout for ingredients such as flavoring, a long chemical name, or simply a lengthy ingredient list with unrecognizable items.

Instead, look for short, straightforward ingredient lists with recognizable items like real milk and cultures. Sticking with small batch, artisanal cheeses (from your grocery store's deli counter or specialty cheese section, if available) is usually a good place to start, but don't buy until you read their labels carefully as well. If a package says it's organic or "100% real" cheese, that's usually a good sign too. Authentic cheese also tends to have a more natural-smelling aroma and color. If it looks or smells chemically enhanced, there's a good chance you won't enjoy its flavor.