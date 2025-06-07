The 10 Worst Cheeses To Add To Your Charcuterie Board

The spectrum of wash-rind or smear-ripened cheeses is an impressively wide one, and can range from mild and buttery to knock-your-socks-off abrasive. Choose wisely, as you may want to save the stinkier options for a more intimate gathering with guests who are willing, and perhaps even excited, to endure the smell and embrace the strong flavors. The sulfuric aromas of smelly feet, hard-boiled eggs, and cooked cabbage certainly aren't for everyone (even I have my more sensitive days).

Some heavy-hitters that pack a big punch are individual wheels like Red Hawk from Cowgirl Creamery, Limburger, Époisses, Capriolina, Stinking Bishop (a classy cheese with an off-putting name), or Vacherin Mont d'Or. While they may be small, they can really do a number on the nostrils. The same goes for certain Alpine-style cheeses bought by the pound, like Le Maréchal, raclette, or Jasper Hill Farm's Alpha Tolman. By no means a set-in-stone statement, these cheeses could potentially arrive at your cheese shop on the younger, milder side from the supplier. Ask your cheesemonger what they think about the recent wheels shipped in.

For some milder options to replace the funkier few, choose Gruyère, Comté, Fontina Val d'Aosta, Taleggio, or Quadrello di Bufala. Again, these wheels could ship to the store on the older, riper side. I have cut into many wheels of Gruyère and Taleggio that smelled like a literal used diaper. They obviously still taste splendid, but the smell alone could deter your company. As always, consult your cheesemonger for expertise.