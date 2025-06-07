The 10 Worst Cheeses To Add To Your Charcuterie Board
Currently working as a full-time cheesemonger and ACS Certified Cheese Professional, I have made countless cheese and charcuterie boards, and have tasted cheeses that range from the good to the bad to the absolute funkiest and nastiest. While I often assure my customers that building a board is pretty foolproof if you have a good source to buy your supplies, there are still opportunities to make some regrettable cheese choices — and I will discuss the absolute worst ones in full detail right here.
The biggest piece of advice I can offer before you buy your selections reveals itself in a single word: balance. Whether it's finding a washed-rind cheese that isn't too pungent, choosing subtly sweet fresh fruit instead of an overly sugary chevre log, or cutting your cheese by hand rather than buying it pre-sliced and vacuum-sealed, it pays to avoid the negative extremes in any given cheese-buying situation. As long as you curate a charcuterie board that showcases balance and attention to detail, everyone will be impressed by your work and care, and there won't be a single empty stomach at the party.
Deli-style
Deli-style cheeses have built their thinly-sliced empire in the casual dining realm, the perfect place for mile-high sandwiches, grilled burgers, and fresh lunch wraps. They have their place, and I loudly advocate leaving deli-style cheeses where they have happily belonged for years. If you are spending good money on charcuterie, you want your cheese selections to match that tenor.
For example, traditionally produced and name-protected Italian meats like Prosciutto di Parma, Coppa Piacentina, or Bresaola della Valtellina should be paired with their cheesy Italian counterparts — not pre-sliced from the deli or pulled off the shelf, but hand-cut from the cheesemonger. It is quite a different experience eating a freshly cut wedge of provolone piccante made from raw cow's milk versus a store-brand version of pre-sliced pasteurized provolone from a vacuum-sealed package. The wide array of pâtés and meats purchased at artisanal charcuterie shops in your city are also all deserving of being accompanied by more thoughtfully curated cheeses.
If, however, you are making an antipasto platter rather than a charcuterie board, you have my positive approval — not my scornful judgement — to scour the deli counter for both meat and cheese purchases. Perfect for low-key hangouts at home, barbecues, and picnics, an antipasto platter featuring deli-cut cheeses, cold-cuts, and salami is the casual vibe you might want.
Stronger blue
Serving blues is a high-anxiety gamble, a major point of contention between two opposing sides: those that love it and those that leave it. I'm on team love it, wholeheartedly believing that blues belong on charcuterie boards. But there is a big, stinky caveat behind that bold statement. You need to be careful regarding what blues are best served to guests with different palates. My suggestion is to always avoid the stronger ones, instead choosing more approachable options with minimal funk factor. But that can be a difficult task, especially when you aren't too familiar with the vast rainbow of blue cheeses. If you fear choosing the wrong wedge when bobbing for blues, consult an experienced cheesemonger for some assistance — in addition to following some basic guidelines.
The type of milk is often a good place to start to determine strength levels. Pasteurized milk will be less pungent compared to raw milk, as the pasteurization process reduces microbial complexity, dulling the intensity and volatility of flavors. Cow milk blues like Danablu and Gorgonzola Dolce will generally be milder compared to sheep, goat, or blended cheeses. Roquefort with sheep's milk, or Hervé Mons 1924 Bleu with a cow/sheep mix, are two fiercely piquant cheeses that may be overpowering. Far less common is a 100% goat's milk blue, and if you have something like a Lively Run Dairy's Cayuga Blue, save that for a special occasion with company you know will truly savor it.
Stinkier wash-rind or smear-ripened
The spectrum of wash-rind or smear-ripened cheeses is an impressively wide one, and can range from mild and buttery to knock-your-socks-off abrasive. Choose wisely, as you may want to save the stinkier options for a more intimate gathering with guests who are willing, and perhaps even excited, to endure the smell and embrace the strong flavors. The sulfuric aromas of smelly feet, hard-boiled eggs, and cooked cabbage certainly aren't for everyone (even I have my more sensitive days).
Some heavy-hitters that pack a big punch are individual wheels like Red Hawk from Cowgirl Creamery, Limburger, Époisses, Capriolina, Stinking Bishop (a classy cheese with an off-putting name), or Vacherin Mont d'Or. While they may be small, they can really do a number on the nostrils. The same goes for certain Alpine-style cheeses bought by the pound, like Le Maréchal, raclette, or Jasper Hill Farm's Alpha Tolman. By no means a set-in-stone statement, these cheeses could potentially arrive at your cheese shop on the younger, milder side from the supplier. Ask your cheesemonger what they think about the recent wheels shipped in.
For some milder options to replace the funkier few, choose Gruyère, Comté, Fontina Val d'Aosta, Taleggio, or Quadrello di Bufala. Again, these wheels could ship to the store on the older, riper side. I have cut into many wheels of Gruyère and Taleggio that smelled like a literal used diaper. They obviously still taste splendid, but the smell alone could deter your company. As always, consult your cheesemonger for expertise.
Intentionally sweet
Sweet cheeses dangling over the precipice of dessert territory — and those that confidently cannonball themselves off the cliff directly into a pool of sugar — will be a severe clash with ultra-savory charcuterie items. Overly sweet cheeses paired with salty cured meats, briny accompaniments like olives and pickled vegetables, and bolder spreads like homemade cranberry mostarda will end up tasting, well, weird on your charcuterie board.
The whole gamut of fruit-flavored cheeses is a prime example of intentionally sweet selections I advise to stay away from when building a charcuterie board. For example, Vermont Creamery's Strawberry Spritz includes fruits with added sugars. White Stiltons also sometimes come with a selection of assorted dried fruits such as lemon peel, dried mango, or candied ginger. And beyond fruity cheeses, another item to avoid is anything flavored with chocolate, such as a chocolate mascarpone.
You can successfully serve a sweet-and-savory combination with the right strategy, however. I tend to offer mildly sweet accompaniments, rather than cheeses that are themselves sweet. A cluster of grapes, a few fresh figs, or some dried fruit for your guests to pair with saltier items would all be better choices. But if you are stubbornly intrigued by the sweet cheese options, save them for a whimsical dessert-inspired cheese board served after a main course, paired with accompaniments better suited to a sweeter interpretation. This is your opportunity to pair sweet cheeses with items like chocolates, ripe berries, candied nuts, sweet jams and jellies, and cookies.
Super spicy
A small punch of heat is enjoyable if you and your fellow eaters like spicy food, but you shouldn't blow out everyone's palate with the very first bite by serving a cheese made with chili peppers that rank too high on the Scoville scale. Cheeses that feature exclusively spicier peppers will be too extreme of an option, since they will overpower all of the other accompaniments on the charcuterie board. For example, the Rattlesnake by Deer Creek Cheese, mixed with tequila and habanero pepper, or any number of spicy cheeses made with the Carolina Reaper pepper are cheeses that you might want to think twice about serving on a charcuterie board that is meant to be balanced and thoughtfully composed.
Your board will be better suited by cheeses mixed with milder peppers such as paprika, jalapeño, poblano, or chipotle. Alisios is a milder alternative, a small wheel made with a mix of cow and goat milk and rubbed with paprika on the rind. You could also find cheeses that have a tactical mix of spicier and milder peppers to lessen the blow without sacrificing all of the spiciness. The 3 Chile Pepper Gouda Cheese by Roth Cheese is a prime example of this suggestion; a creamy young gouda base helps to quell the harsh spice levels of a combo of chipotle, habanero, and jalapeño peppers.
Artificially flavored
There is a clear distinction between cheese that is flavored naturally and cheese that is flavored artificially. The taste of cheeses flavored with artificial ingredients is certainly not subtle, and often comes across tasting fake and chemical, especially when paired with well-crafted accompaniments of a higher quality. Cheeses seasoned with artificial ingredients, particularly those flavored with imitation smoke or truffle, pose a risk of completely overpowering more delicate items on your charcuterie board, such as thinly sliced meats like Prosciutto di Parma or other non-flavored cheeses.
You can skip the flavored cheeses altogether, or do some research to find options that use 100% natural ingredients. As one suggestion, try Rogue Creamery's Smokey Blue for a more natural smoke flavor — and a fun blue cheese selection. The Oregon-based creamery cold smokes the wheels over locally supplied hazelnut shells for a softly smoky aroma and a nutty finish. For another savory option, Cotswold is a bright and tangy English cheese flavored with onions and chives. It pairs perfectly with hearty meats, nuts, and crusty bread.
Fresh unripened
The milky category of fresh, unripened cheese does not make the best pick for a hearty charcuterie board. This group of cheeses includes items like fresh ricotta, mascarpone, fromage blanc, farmers cheese, and quark — all typically packaged in tubs to safely house their loose consistency. Best suited as a creamy element in many recipe-driven applications (like these fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes, for instance), the subtle taste and delicate texture of these cheeses will be immediately trampled upon by the other mighty charcuterie items.
While they are too weak to serve as is, there is actually a creative way I use them for a charcuterie board, but it does require some extra prep work. To give these cheeses more character and structure, whip them in a food processor with other ingredients. A smooth and creamy whipped ricotta or mascarpone mixed with heavy cream, olive oil, salt, pepper, and additional seasonings like herbs and freshly squeezed lemon juice makes an elegant and flavorful spread.
You could also opt instead for a pasta filata cheese like fresh mozzarella, which has a firmer texture that can hold its own next to the big bullies on the board. Burrata may be an even better choice for you, if you really are craving a creamier element, since it features a firm mozzarella skin encasing a rich stracciatella filling make from bits of mozzarella cheese and fresh cream. Though I advise placing the burrata in its own decorative bowl to best contain the liquidy filling.
Overly ripe or old
Have an attentive eye, shopper! For the freshest and most aesthetically pleasing selections, avoid any cheese that looks overly ripe or old. Depending on the type, older pieces will show different signs of deterioration other than mold. Hard aged cheeses might look slightly dried out at the cut edges, while soft-ripened cheese could either look dried out or look like they are about to burst and ooze out of the wrapping. While I love indulging in a hefty spoonful of gooey cheese, it makes for a messy situation when trying to build a neat and organized board. An excessively gooey cheese could also be a sign that it's past its prime, which can mean a bitter ammoniated smell and taste.
If the look of the cheese is not enough for you to make a decision to buy or pass, avoid cheeses that are nearing the suggested sell-by date. Many cheese departments, including the one I work in at Whole Foods, don't cut cheese to order, but rather cut a bulk amount of each cheese on a daily schedule. Unless we assess that a cheese's quality is no longer sellable prior to the sell-by date, we keep our products on the retail floor up to that established date. With that in mind, while you are shopping, be sure to analyze the labels. If you want a cheese that has been cut more recently, choose one with a later sell-by date.
Pre-shredded or pre-crumbled
I hear you. I know you're busy. I know you want to cut down on prep time. It's fast and easy to avoid eye contact with the cheesemonger, grab a bag of shredded cheddar or a tub of pre-crumbled blue cheese, and be on your way home. But all of those pre-shredded and pre-crumbled cheeses are not the quality that you want to seek out for a charcuterie board — especially if you want to amaze your guests with artisanal selections that don't contain added ingredients like cellulose to prevent caking. Save these cheeses for when speed and convenience are necessities — like for quick weeknight meals — not as an afterthought to use on a charcuterie board that should be carefully curated with better choices.
In order to find time-saving hacks without sacrificing quality, consider other available solutions. You can see if your local cheese shop or cheese department could freshly cut or cube the cheese for you. In our store, we aim to always have a few gouda and cheddar varieties cubed and packed in tubs. Keep in mind that the price per pound will be higher due to the extra labor involved, but don't sigh and roll your eyes at us; remember, silly, all the work is already done for you.
Completely uncut
A platter with only uncut cheese is a bad plan. While the big and bountiful aesthetic is admittedly gorgeous, you can't just plop an entire wedge or wheel of cheese on a board and expect everyone to know what to do with it. A serious realization I have had over years of watching my guests eat cheese from charcuterie boards is that they are much more comfortable to first eat any item that is already prepared for them — anything pre-cubed, sliced, or available in a ready-to-grab format. They tend to hesitate around whole cheeses, avoiding them entirely in favor of the more user-friendly options, or waiting quietly for a brave soul to make the first cut. A little guidance by way of preparing your cheeses is necessary prior to serving your board.
If you don't want to entirely lose the striking appearance of a full wedge or wheel, there is a compromise you can make. For a wedge, leave part of it whole while slicing a section off the nose end. For a whole wheel of cheese, like a brie, slice a couple individual wedges out while leaving the rest intact. That way you still have the impactful presentation of a nearly whole wedge or wheel, while also providing your guests with a helpful hint on how they can start slicing and enjoying the cheese without confusion or trepidation.