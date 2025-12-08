​​Make-Ahead Sandwiches For A Crowd Start With The Right Kind Of Bread

There are a few situations when a well-constructed sandwich that you casually assembled becomes the star of the show for your suddenly ravenous crowd. In the summer, it shines like a mirage for beachgoers who have worked up a hearty appetite in the sun, and over the holidays, it beckons appealingly with a nod to lavish and plentiful leftovers.

Lovingly made the night before or first thing in the morning, perhaps so as not to overwhelm the kitchen or simply to give the host or hostess a tiny reprieve between feeding folks, make-ahead sandwiches can be a showstopper when thought about with intention and prepared with one large sturdy loaf of bread. Assembling this staple with a big, firm loaf safeguards against it becoming soggy with time spent in the fridge, allows the vessel to keep all of the ingredients together, and happily creates a centerpiece that makes the sandwich feel more like a collective meal.

For this purpose, French bread is a bit soft, and a baguette is often too hard. You are aiming for a bread that can withstand the pressing, cut easily into servings, and be pleasant and not too challenging to bite into. This sweet spot is a tall order for a mere loaf, but a bread like ciabatta is a strong choice. A large loaf of bread in hand, the eventual enjoyment of any make-ahead sandwich comes down to the ingredients and how you layer them.