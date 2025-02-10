The Best Way To Wrap Packed Sandwiches To Avoid Sogginess

If you've taken the time to craft a perfect BLT with just the right bread, it makes sense to wrap it properly for transport and storage. Here's the thing: Most of us reach immediately for a zip-top plastic bag, peel off some cling wrap, or lay the sandwich in a hard-sided plastic box. The last one does a good job of protecting the valuable contents from getting squished, but all of these options have limitations. The airtight nature of plastic means it's trapping moisture. The sandwich can't breathe, particularly on warm days, and as anyone who has tucked into a bagged PB&J knows, the bread is pretty much mush by the end of the day. Aluminum foil is similarly impermeable, risking the same soggy issues.

Instead, reach for parchment paper. It offers a host of advantages: First, it doesn't trap moisture and allows the bread to breathe without going stale. Second, it absorbs extra juices and grease that may leak out, so your bread doesn't get as soggy. Finally, wrapping it well in paper helps keep all the ingredients in place (as opposed to baggies or boxes where things can slide around). Parchment paper also offers an advantage over wax paper or butcher paper as a sandwich wrapper: It's oven-safe. You can reheat a meatball sub or meatloaf sandwich without unwrapping it.