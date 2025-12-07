How To Create The Silky-Smooth Gravy Your Mashed Potatoes Deserve

If your gravy keeps turning out lumpy, it's most likely not the ingredients you're adding, but how you're adding them. Lumps usually come from starch (that is, the flour) hitting liquid the wrong way. When dry flour meets hot broth without having the chance to hydrate evenly, it forms gummy clumps. But if you cook the flour, this problem goes away: This is why seasoned cooks use a roux, a cooked mixture of fat and flour that hydrates that starch evenly before any liquid goes in. An "instant flour" like Wondra is also an option, as it's pre-cooked to avoid this potential pitfall.

When you make that roux, be careful when you're adding the stock; pour it in gently. Pouring in stock all at once can cause lumps of roux to float around, so you're better off whisking the mixture slowly as you're adding stock. The temperature of that stock matters, too: It's best to start with warm stock, as cold stock poured into a hot roux can cause sudden thickening, which encourages clumps.

Also, you may notice the instruction to "whisk" that flour or roux into your gravy. Take this advice literally, as a whisk will help catch bits of flour or roux from all parts of your pan and mix them into the gravy more completely, as opposed to simply stirring the gravy with a spoon. A balloon whisk is generally OK, but you could use a flat whisk if you want to get into the corners or edges of your gravy-making pot.