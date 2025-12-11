When Installing Kitchen Cabinets, Use This Style To Prevent A Cramped-Looking Space
With the right layout and design choices, even the tiniest kitchen can feel spacious and luxe. Whether you have a U-shaped galley-style layout with limited space between two banks of cabinets or an L-shaped setup as part of a kitchen and dining room combo, there's one simple choice that can not only give you back lots of dancing room but also make your kitchen more efficient: half-depth cabinets instead of full styles.
While most wall cabinets are only about 12 inches deep and can't really be reduced further, lower base cabinets are about 24 inches deep. Full-size base cabinets typically have cavernous areas you have to painstakingly organize with permanent hardware or shelving, clever placement of baskets, or this old-fashioned storage hack to reduce cabinet clutter. Base cabinet doors are also usually about 12 inches wide, meaning full-sized styles can occupy up to 36 inches of floor space when the doors are open.
Not only does this make things cramped, but it can also be dangerous, as less room to move increases your risk of bumping into things. Half-depth base cabinets are just 12 inches deep, which opens up walkways, makes small kitchens feel larger, and reduces the amount of "dead" space inside your cabinets so your favorite dishes and containers are always within easy reach. If you need a bit more storage, try upgrading the inside of your kitchen cabinets with hooks to hold silverware, tea towels, measuring cups, and even a lightweight spice rack.
Choosing the right half-depth cabinet style for your kitchen
Choosing half-depth cabinets over full-depth doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style or specific features. Many manufacturers produce half-depth cabinets in a wide range of popular decor styles, so you're sure to find something to suit your taste. You can also choose features like cabinet drawers. While the drawers in half-depth cabinets are logically smaller and shallower than with full-depth units, you can still get a custom drawer for cleverly storing your produce to keep it fresh.
Shallower cabinets also mean more knee space if you decide your small kitchen is perfect for bar stool seating. This works especially well if you have a kitchen island you prefer to keep, as it makes the island multifunctional. If you have a touch more room to play with and don't think 12 inches is enough to support an island counter, you can also go with 15- or 18-inch-deep cabinets, as these still save room but offer a little more real estate for your centralized breakfast nook.
Something else to think about are your cabinet doors. Double-doors on larger cabinet spaces shrink the doors from 12 inches to about 6 inches, reducing the chance of banging your knees or bumping into the counter behind you. Pull-out shelves are also a great choice when you have limited space, as you can roll them out to grab things rather than having to bend down in a cramped area to reach your mixing bowls.