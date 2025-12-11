When Installing Kitchen Cabinets, Use This Style To Prevent A Cramped-Looking Space

With the right layout and design choices, even the tiniest kitchen can feel spacious and luxe. Whether you have a U-shaped galley-style layout with limited space between two banks of cabinets or an L-shaped setup as part of a kitchen and dining room combo, there's one simple choice that can not only give you back lots of dancing room but also make your kitchen more efficient: half-depth cabinets instead of full styles.

While most wall cabinets are only about 12 inches deep and can't really be reduced further, lower base cabinets are about 24 inches deep. Full-size base cabinets typically have cavernous areas you have to painstakingly organize with permanent hardware or shelving, clever placement of baskets, or this old-fashioned storage hack to reduce cabinet clutter. Base cabinet doors are also usually about 12 inches wide, meaning full-sized styles can occupy up to 36 inches of floor space when the doors are open.

Not only does this make things cramped, but it can also be dangerous, as less room to move increases your risk of bumping into things. Half-depth base cabinets are just 12 inches deep, which opens up walkways, makes small kitchens feel larger, and reduces the amount of "dead" space inside your cabinets so your favorite dishes and containers are always within easy reach. If you need a bit more storage, try upgrading the inside of your kitchen cabinets with hooks to hold silverware, tea towels, measuring cups, and even a lightweight spice rack.