The Clever Place You Never Thought To Store Your Produce

With the rising cost of groceries, it's more important than ever to ensure that pricier items like fresh produce last as long as possible. Though it's an uphill battle to completely avoid the occasional moldy package of berries or sprouted potatoes, sticking to guidelines around where to store fresh fruit and vegetables helps prevent early spoilage and protects your grocery budget. This is particularly important for produce that does best outside of the refrigerator, like potatoes, bananas, onions, avocados, and any fruit that won't ripen in cold temperatures.

Of course, being unable to tuck certain fruits and veg away in your fridge presents a different problem — the issue of counter space. While it's easy to keep your counters fairly clear by corralling non-refrigerated produce in bowls and baskets, they can still get in the way when you're trying to use larger appliances or prepare big meals. Additionally, onions, potatoes, and fresh garlic are more prone to sprouting unless they're literally kept in the dark.

The simplest way to solve both of these problems at once is by ditching the baskets altogether and tossing this kind of produce into your kitchen drawers. These areas provide the prescribed cool, dark, dry environment to keep unrefrigerated fruits and veggies fresh while also keeping your counter free of extra clutter. This storage technique may also allow you to store more of your favorite sweet potatoes and Vidalia onions, as most kitchen drawers offer more storage space than a simple woven basket or fruit bowl.