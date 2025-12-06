Avoid Damage To Your Tomato Harvest With This Simple Watering Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Store-bought tomatoes just can't compete with the ones freshly picked from your very own plant. Cherry tomatoes are the easiest tomato variety for beginners to grow, but several varieties of this luscious, red fruit can be planted in a pot or in the ground for your snacking pleasure. If you water any tomato plant the wrong way, however, you risk your tomatoes cracking or just falling right off the vine before they're ready, which is why you should avoid aiming a hose directly at the plant.

The best way to water tomato plants is by directing water at the base so it goes deep into the soil, soaking it completely. If you water too lightly, it keeps the water closer to the surface, which means the roots will stay shallow and your plant may weaken in hot or dry weather. If you water from high up, soil particles can splash the leaves and put the plant at risk of disease. You can make things easier by trading your regular hose for a soaker hose, like the Hlinker Flat Soaker Hose 25-Foot for Garden Beds, which will water just the base of the plants without risking leaf damage. You can even bury it a couple inches under the soil to help the water soak deeper.