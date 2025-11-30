How Coffee Grounds Can Help That Struggling Tomato Plant

The wonderful thing about having a garden — big or small — is that you can use unexpected ingredients from your kitchen to fertilize. A great example of this, and one tip all tomato gardeners should know, is that tomatoes simply love coffee grounds. You can easily use spent coffee grounds as a soil amendment to attract beneficial organisms and deter pests for struggling tomato plants. If you have an area set aside for compost or a compost tumbler, adding coffee grounds to the mix can introduce highly desirable nutrients. When it's eventually ready, you can add to your garden to help your soil pH, but keep in mind that building compost into usable fertilizer takes months, if not years .

Introducing spent coffee grounds to young tomato plants, either through compost or sprinkling over the soil, will provide a healthy amount of nitrogen, iron, calcium, zinc, and other essential nutrients that tomato plants crave. Late-stage tomato plants love phosphorus and magnesium for fruit ripening. Just make sure you're using your grounds correctly.

After they're used, coffee grounds become dense and almost sludge-like. You can easily put down a layer that's too thick if you're dumping a large amount of grounds. When adding used coffee grounds to your garden, don't just plop the filter full of grounds at the base of your plants and call it a day.