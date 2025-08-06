The Easy Way To Prevent Pesky Bottom Rot On Your Tomato Plants

One minute you're growing your own tomatoes from store-bought plants, and the next you're flipping them over to find they've been ruined by bottom rot. Also known as "blossom end rot," this issue shows up as dark, often sunken spots near the bottom of the fruit, and can sometimes render them inedible if it progresses too far. Chowhound asked Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill, for advice on how to prevent it. According to her, it's all about making sure your plants get the right amount of water at all times.

"Most folks think that blossom end rot is caused by inadequate calcium levels in the soil, but that might not be the case," Talerico told Chowhound. "Rather, it's caused by insufficient calcium uptake by the plants, which is most often exacerbated by inconsistent water supply, poor irrigation practices, and stress. Meaning, the garden soil may have plenty of calcium — the plants just can't utilize it!"

Tomatoes rely on their xylems — which transport water throughout the plant — for their calcium supply, so any sort of issue with watering can result in problems with their calcium intake. According to Talerico, one of the best ways to prevent blossom end rot is to establish a consistent watering routine: "One that offers deep regular water to the plants and keeps the soil evenly damp, not swinging from sopping wet to dry," she says. Using an automated irrigation system will help in this regard.