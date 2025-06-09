Frozen Vs Canned: What's The Best Way To Buy Corn?

There is almost nothing like peak season corn on the cob. Its beautiful, bursting, golden kernels are like the caviar of the soil, requiring little more than a quick boil, and often sweet and fresh enough that you'll want to eschew the traditional butter accompaniment. But corn season comes just once a year, shucking can double its prep time, and some recipes simply aren't improved by even the best corn you can get. And while it might seem like you can reach for the canned or frozen stuff indiscriminately, frozen corn is going to perform better than canned in most cases.

Frozen corn's taste and texture is more similar to that of fresh than the canned alternative. Because canned is typically more processed and more likely to contain additives like sodium than frozen, the latter is just closest to the whole food that grows from the earth. So you'll get more mileage out of frozen, but canned corn, which typically contains about an ear and a half of the veg, has a few uses, too.