Canned Corn Becomes A Flavor Bomb With This Fridge Staple
Canned corn is one of those things that you always have in the back of the cupboard because it's quick and cheap. Plus, in the frozen versus canned corn debate, it may even have the advantage with its softer bite and briny undertones. But, it's hardly the most exciting thing in the world. The trick with canned corn, however, is just knowing it doesn't need to be smothered in butter to taste good — but it does need a proper dressing. And a classic salad dressing can be just the trick. Just a splash of acidity is all you need to cut through the sweetness, then some fat to make it more satisfying, and finally some herbs can tie it all together. One easy dressing can take corn from a boring filler on the side of your plate to a bit of a side dish in its own right.
To properly dress your canned corn, lean into dressings with a tangy or savory edge that can balance corn's sweetness like a simple vinaigrette with lemon juice, olive oil and garlic — simply toss the corn into a green salad and the dressing will keep each kernel glossy and bright. Even creamy ranch or Caesar-style dressings can do the trick, as you're mellowing out the corn's sweetness with salty and savory notes.
Salad dressings that bring out corn's best side
So let's talk about exactly what dressings will click with corn — it works really well with a citrus dressing, one with a good squeeze of lemon or lime juice, because that flavor profile will be bright and refreshing and contrast the crunch and sweetness of the corn (think of a Mexican street corn vibe). Whereas a dressing that leans on balsamic vinegar will add a richer depth, and it'll work well if you toss in cherry tomatoes or cucumbers, other ingredients with a substantial crunch. And then there's creamy dressings — things like ranch, a tahini-based dressing, or a good homemade Caesar dressing — these can give your canned corn a more satisfying feel, especially if you're layering the corn into a pasta or potato salad where it brings a pop of sweetness and crunch to otherwise thicker textures.
And if you really want to make a salad dressing perfect for corn like a total pro, try throwing an ice cube in your homemade salad dressing while you're blending it to emulsify the ingredients and create a silky finish. It'll make sure the dressing is creamy enough to coat every kernel, not just seasoning the corn but totally transforming the final texture. It only takes one cleverly paired dressing for canned corn to go from something convenient and easy to something quite rich and indulgent.