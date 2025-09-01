Canned Corn Becomes A Flavor Bomb With This Fridge Staple

Canned corn is one of those things that you always have in the back of the cupboard because it's quick and cheap. Plus, in the frozen versus canned corn debate, it may even have the advantage with its softer bite and briny undertones. But, it's hardly the most exciting thing in the world. The trick with canned corn, however, is just knowing it doesn't need to be smothered in butter to taste good — but it does need a proper dressing. And a classic salad dressing can be just the trick. Just a splash of acidity is all you need to cut through the sweetness, then some fat to make it more satisfying, and finally some herbs can tie it all together. One easy dressing can take corn from a boring filler on the side of your plate to a bit of a side dish in its own right.

To properly dress your canned corn, lean into dressings with a tangy or savory edge that can balance corn's sweetness like a simple vinaigrette with lemon juice, olive oil and garlic — simply toss the corn into a green salad and the dressing will keep each kernel glossy and bright. Even creamy ranch or Caesar-style dressings can do the trick, as you're mellowing out the corn's sweetness with salty and savory notes.