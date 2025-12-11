The Condiment We Ranked Highest In Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen Line Is Perfectly Sweet And Spicy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You definitely know actor Glen Powell from his hit 2024 movie "Twisters." No, wait — the 2023 rom-com "Anyone But You," right? Well believe it or not, some people actually know him because of Smash Kitchen, Powell's co-founded line of condiments and cooking oils. And while the sauces have garnered some pretty positive reviews, we wanted to get to the bottom of which one actually deserved a coveted spot in our kitchen. So, when Chowhound ranked every condiment from the Smash Kitchen line to know which ones to buy and which to avoid, we were delightfully surprised by the option that came out as the winner.

The Hot Honey BBQ absolutely wowed us compared to its American-style counterpart and took home the gold (while the medal for the worst condiment definitely went to Smash Kitchen's Classic Tomato Ketchup). The perfect mix of sweet and spicy — and not to mention, deliciously organic — it offers the perfect amount of heat to top almost any meal.