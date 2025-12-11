The Condiment We Ranked Highest In Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen Line Is Perfectly Sweet And Spicy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You definitely know actor Glen Powell from his hit 2024 movie "Twisters." No, wait — the 2023 rom-com "Anyone But You," right? Well believe it or not, some people actually know him because of Smash Kitchen, Powell's co-founded line of condiments and cooking oils. And while the sauces have garnered some pretty positive reviews, we wanted to get to the bottom of which one actually deserved a coveted spot in our kitchen. So, when Chowhound ranked every condiment from the Smash Kitchen line to know which ones to buy and which to avoid, we were delightfully surprised by the option that came out as the winner.
The Hot Honey BBQ absolutely wowed us compared to its American-style counterpart and took home the gold (while the medal for the worst condiment definitely went to Smash Kitchen's Classic Tomato Ketchup). The perfect mix of sweet and spicy — and not to mention, deliciously organic — it offers the perfect amount of heat to top almost any meal.
What makes Smash Kitchen's Hot Honey BBQ Sauce so good
Like nearly every item made by Smash Kitchen, the Hot Honey BBQ Sauce is made with only organic ingredients. Its delicious taste with a hint of spice comes from its tomato puree, honey, and red jalapeño pepper puree (the last of which is also what makes Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup so good). It also contains cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, an ingredient you should avoid in barbecue sauce. Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen line gives this sauce a fruity kick with pineapple juice concentrate, which definitely gives it that push to become a much more interesting option on grocery store shelves compared to your average hot honey barbecue sauce.
And while we were only using chicken tenders to taste each Smash Kitchen condiment, this sauce will no doubt provide a little bit of excitement to any dish it's featured in, from roasted veggies to pizza. If you're interested in bagging some of this organic goodness for yourself, the Smash Kitchen website leads you to Walmart, where you can snag a 15-ounce bottle for under $4.