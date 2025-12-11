How Disposable Pie Pans Could Be Ruining Your Bake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Holidays often mean lots of parties, which also means plenty of baked treats, from cakes and cookies to pies of all sorts. But all that baking takes time, something we are all short on during the holidays. Many cooks turn to disposable pie pans thanks to their convenience — no cleaning up certainly sounds like a blessing — but if your concern is baking perfect pies, are disposable pie pans really the best option?

Before you decide if you're going to use a disposable pie pan or just buy a store-bought pumpkin pie and pass it off as homemade, consider the two biggest problems with using these convenient bakeware options — other than the fact that they aren't exactly pretty for gifting a pie or serving one to company. To begin with, disposable pie pans are typically lightweight and not very durable, which is fine when they're empty. But fill them with a pie crust and heavy fillings, and you've got a potential disaster waiting to happen. There is a risk of them buckling under the weight of the pie, which means at the very least that your crust could crack, and at worst, the whole pie could end up on the floor if you aren't careful.

The other issue comes down to how the pan conducts heat, which ultimately affects the bake on your pie. While disposable metal pans conduct heat well, they don't always do it evenly. This could leave you with pie that's overcooked around the edges and soupy in the middle, or has a crust that's burned in certain spots and raw in others. Luckily, there are ways to make your disposable pie tins work for you.