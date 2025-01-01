How To Save Your Pie Crust From Burning With A Piece Of Tin Foil

Pies are quite a magical food. They come in a variety of fillings, shapes, and sizes. These fillings can be sweet or savory. For instance, there are fruit pies, like blueberry, rhubarb, apple, and pumpkin. The latter two are popular picks for the holiday season. Then there is also pot pie, typically filled with gravy, vegetables, and meat and topped with a flaky pastry crust. Or if you're in the United Kingdom, you might come across something called shepherd's pie. This pie has many of the same components as a pot pie, but switches the top crust out for a layer of mashed potatoes. Additionally, you can enjoy a pie first thing in the morning by making a delicious mushroom and leek quiche.

Due to this variety, some pies require more time in the oven than others. In addition to the different fillings, some may be deep dish while others are more shallow. Therefore, some bakers may end up with the fluted edge of the pie crust being overly browned because of the long cooking times. Looking to avoid a burnt crust? Thankfully there is an easy hack that only requires aluminum foil and results in a perfectly browned crust. To keep your pie crust from burning as it cooks in the oven, cover the top edge with aluminum foil. The foil can handle high heat and slows down the cooking process. It is also known to help retain moisture, meaning the final product won't be extra brown or extra dry.