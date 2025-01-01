How To Save Your Pie Crust From Burning With A Piece Of Tin Foil
Pies are quite a magical food. They come in a variety of fillings, shapes, and sizes. These fillings can be sweet or savory. For instance, there are fruit pies, like blueberry, rhubarb, apple, and pumpkin. The latter two are popular picks for the holiday season. Then there is also pot pie, typically filled with gravy, vegetables, and meat and topped with a flaky pastry crust. Or if you're in the United Kingdom, you might come across something called shepherd's pie. This pie has many of the same components as a pot pie, but switches the top crust out for a layer of mashed potatoes. Additionally, you can enjoy a pie first thing in the morning by making a delicious mushroom and leek quiche.
Due to this variety, some pies require more time in the oven than others. In addition to the different fillings, some may be deep dish while others are more shallow. Therefore, some bakers may end up with the fluted edge of the pie crust being overly browned because of the long cooking times. Looking to avoid a burnt crust? Thankfully there is an easy hack that only requires aluminum foil and results in a perfectly browned crust. To keep your pie crust from burning as it cooks in the oven, cover the top edge with aluminum foil. The foil can handle high heat and slows down the cooking process. It is also known to help retain moisture, meaning the final product won't be extra brown or extra dry.
How to use aluminum foil to bake pie crust
The ideal pie crust should be a light, crispy brown that is an even shade. This is where one of aluminum foil's many hassle-free cooking hacks becomes handy. First, cut a piece of foil that is roughly 12 inches. The piece of foil needs to be slightly larger than the diameter of the pie. For this hack, the foil should be standard-width and can be regular or heavy-duty. When deciding the best type for the pie, note that heavy-duty is thicker than regular foil. So, it may be best to reach for the heavy-duty if your pie requires a longer cooking time.
Next, fold the foil into quarters. This means folding it half lengthwise and then horizontally. Once folded, cut a large quarter circle from the center of the foil. The cut should begin and end along the folded edges. When you unfold the foil, it should be a square with a large circle cut out of the center. Then, put the foil over the uncooked pie and mold the ends around the top edge of the pie crust. When used correctly, the crust should be covered while the center of the pie is still exposed directly to the heat. Remove the foil towards the end of baking to allow the crust to brown. For this hack, you can also skip the aluminum foil and purchase a reusable pie crust shield. These tend to be made of silicone or stainless steel.