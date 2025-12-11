Eyeing This 13-Function Toaster Oven? Costco Sells An Almost Identical Version At A Steep Discount
Small appliances can make a big difference in the kitchen. A good-quality toaster oven is a great piece of equipment when you want to heat a small meal or avoid turning the oven on during a hot summer day. And if you shop at Costco, you just might find your new favorite life-changing appliance: the Cosori 30 Liter Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. It's almost identical to the toaster oven Cosori sells on its website, except the Costco one costs just $130 whereas the original one goes for $170.
While the toaster oven does have a three-figure price tag, its functionality might be enough to make up for it, as the appliance comes with 12 cooking functions. In addition to offering the usual baking and toasting features, the small appliance also acts as an air fryer, circulating hot air to promote even, crispy cooking. Beyond that, it can perform plenty of other tasks; dehydrate, ferment, roast, warm, and broil are just a few more functions. The toaster oven can hold up to six slices of toast or one 13-inch pizza, but at 20 inches long and just over 16 inches wide, it doesn't take up an obnoxious amount of space on the kitchen counter.
The only trade-off is that the Cosori toaster oven on the manufacturer's website has one extra cooking function which the version sold at Costco lacks — sous vide. Beyond that, the two Cosori toaster ovens are near identical, so unless you tend to sous vide a lot, the $40 discount is just too good to ignore.
Costco might be the best place to buy your appliances
The price difference between Costco and the manufacturer proves that it's always worth shopping around to find the best deal on small appliances. A quick check on Costco's website suggests it prices its other air fryers at substantial discounts, too, including the well-rated Cuisinart Extra-Large 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven, which retails for $200 at Costco but $270 on the Cuisinart website.
Costco's small appliance deals aren't the only benefit to shopping here. It's actually a great place to buy large-sized kitchen appliances, too. Costco offers plenty of appliance benefits to its customers, including free delivery and installation, as well as free haul-away of old appliances. If you don't love your purchases, you can return them within 90 days, and most appliances come with a two-year warranty for any issues. Customers echo these benefits, with Reddit users saying the haul-away service and warranties are great perks. Whether you're buying small items like the Cosori toaster oven or investing in larger appliances, it seems it's at least worth price comparing Costco with other big-box stores first.