Eyeing This 13-Function Toaster Oven? Costco Sells An Almost Identical Version At A Steep Discount

Small appliances can make a big difference in the kitchen. A good-quality toaster oven is a great piece of equipment when you want to heat a small meal or avoid turning the oven on during a hot summer day. And if you shop at Costco, you just might find your new favorite life-changing appliance: the Cosori 30 Liter Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. It's almost identical to the toaster oven Cosori sells on its website, except the Costco one costs just $130 whereas the original one goes for $170.

While the toaster oven does have a three-figure price tag, its functionality might be enough to make up for it, as the appliance comes with 12 cooking functions. In addition to offering the usual baking and toasting features, the small appliance also acts as an air fryer, circulating hot air to promote even, crispy cooking. Beyond that, it can perform plenty of other tasks; dehydrate, ferment, roast, warm, and broil are just a few more functions. The toaster oven can hold up to six slices of toast or one 13-inch pizza, but at 20 inches long and just over 16 inches wide, it doesn't take up an obnoxious amount of space on the kitchen counter.

The only trade-off is that the Cosori toaster oven on the manufacturer's website has one extra cooking function which the version sold at Costco lacks — sous vide. Beyond that, the two Cosori toaster ovens are near identical, so unless you tend to sous vide a lot, the $40 discount is just too good to ignore.