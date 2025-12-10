The Telltale Sign It's Time To Replace Your Toaster Oven

Toaster ovens have been around since the early 1900s. They took the idea of the toaster and improved upon it, eventually developing into something that lets us make a wide range of unexpectedly good meals, not to mention plain old toast, without having to use the oven.

But sadly, kitchen appliances like toasters don't last forever. Eventually they simply conk out and you've got to replace them. But sometimes you shouldn't even wait that long to do so, especially when it comes to your toaster oven. That doesn't mean you need to run out and replace yours with the best toaster oven money can buy every year. Instead, you'll want to watch for a telltale sign that lets you know if you should put your appliance out to pasture or keep it around like a faithful old friend. That sign is uneven or slower than usual toasting.

A good-quality toaster oven that's cared for properly can be expected to last anywhere from five to 10 years, but even if it is still working, it may start to perform inconsistently, heat unevenly, and take longer to toast your bread. These are signs of electrical issues, which could spell potential trouble if ignored. If there is a problem with the electrical components, your appliance may be at risk of overheating or worse, catching fire, so if you start to notice this happening, it might be time to shop for a replacement or take it in for repair.