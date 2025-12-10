The Best Way To Reheat Frozen Dumplings

Heating up some frozen dumplings should be the ultimate exercise in convenience and ease, and yet it can easily go wrong. So if you've gone through the trouble of learning how to freeze homemade dumplings properly, then you need to know how to properly reheat them too. There is one surefire way to cook them to perfection from frozen, and that's through the pan-steam method, which will heat the dumplings up without turning them all gummy or, perhaps worse, hard and dry.

First things first, let your dumplings sit out and thaw for about 10 to 15 minutes before you begin to cook them. Then simply add some oil to a pan (neutral or sesame for some extra flavor), pop the dumplings inside, throw in a splash of water, and cover with a lid that fits the pan. The steam created by the water will get trapped in the pan once you put the lid on, softening the dumplings, but the bottoms will be fried so you get the best of both worlds — chewy yet crispy. This method will work as well with pork dumplings as it will with veggie ones and even soup dumplings (so you can eat those perfectly cooked soup dumplings like a pro!).