The Best Way To Reheat Frozen Dumplings
Heating up some frozen dumplings should be the ultimate exercise in convenience and ease, and yet it can easily go wrong. So if you've gone through the trouble of learning how to freeze homemade dumplings properly, then you need to know how to properly reheat them too. There is one surefire way to cook them to perfection from frozen, and that's through the pan-steam method, which will heat the dumplings up without turning them all gummy or, perhaps worse, hard and dry.
First things first, let your dumplings sit out and thaw for about 10 to 15 minutes before you begin to cook them. Then simply add some oil to a pan (neutral or sesame for some extra flavor), pop the dumplings inside, throw in a splash of water, and cover with a lid that fits the pan. The steam created by the water will get trapped in the pan once you put the lid on, softening the dumplings, but the bottoms will be fried so you get the best of both worlds — chewy yet crispy. This method will work as well with pork dumplings as it will with veggie ones and even soup dumplings (so you can eat those perfectly cooked soup dumplings like a pro!).
The microwave cheat
If you're really in a rush then there's also the microwave shortcut, which, when used properly, can do the job. You'll want to start by placing your frozen dumplings onto a damp paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Then cover them with another damp paper towel and warm them in short bursts of no more than 30 seconds each time. Keep flipping them over between each burst so that the dumplings cook evenly on both sides. This method will keep the dumplings nice and soft instead of turning them rubbery, although it's still most ideal to use if you're reheating the dumplings just to serve in broth and texture is less important. It's also a safer choice than the air fryer, because yes, dumplings and wontons can sometimes explode in the air fryer. You've been warned.
If after microwaving, the dumplings are looking a little pale and limp, you can still give them a quick pan-fry with oil to add some color and crisp up the exterior. It won't give you the exact same delectably crispy and chewy texture as the pan-steam method, but it will bring them back to life in a flash. And sometimes, some quick and delicious dumplings are all you need at the end of a long day.