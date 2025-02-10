How To Freeze Your Homemade Dumplings
Freezers are a kitchen invention you might take for granted; there are plenty of ways to get the most from your freezer in terms of meal planning, avoiding food waste, and prepping ahead for anything from a busy week to a big party. Not all foods freeze well, and different dishes fare best with different freezing. If you're a fan of homemade dumplings and prefer to make them in large, freezable batches, then you're in luck. They freeze so well, but only if you do it properly.
Like gyoza and potstickers, dumplings are a type of dough pocket filled with ingredients of your choice that are then steamed or fried. Make sure the ingredients within your dumplings freeze well, too, or the flavor and texture could be off when you defrost them.
Are you freezing cooked or uncooked dumplings? This makes a difference in the freezing method. Steamed dumplings could end up too dry in the freezer, so you'll have to add a little oil to keep the dumpling wrapper moist. Plus, freezer storage matters. To avoid freezer burn on cooked or uncooked dumplings, make sure they're stored in airtight containers or freezer-safe bags with as little airflow as possible. Too much air exposure is what causes the dumplings to lose moisture, leading to freezer burn.
How to properly freeze dumplings
Prepare your favorite dumplings as you normally would. If you're freezing steamed or blanched dumplings, then you need to coat the outside of each dumpling in a thin layer of oil, which will help prevent the dough from becoming too dry as they sit in the freezer. Then line a sheet or container with parchment paper, and place the dumplings on the parchment, leaving a little space between each one. Freeze them until they're frozen solid — the length of time will depend on the dumplings' sizes but expect it to take a couple of hours.
Once the dumplings are fully frozen, transfer them to a freezer-safe container or bag that will prevent air or moisture from getting in. The previous step is essential because it prevents the dumplings from getting stuck together when they're on top of each other in the container. But if the dumplings are fried (rather than steamed or blanched), then you can skip that step. You can cook the dumplings right from frozen by steaming or pan-frying them. You can microwave them, too. The process is nearly the same for uncooked dumplings, but there is one quick swap: instead of brushing the dumplings with oil, dust them with a small amount of flour. Then proceed with the previous steps.
Once frozen, cooked dumplings will only last about a month in the freezer due to more rapid moisture loss than uncooked dumplings. The uncooked ones will keep for about three months.