How To Freeze Your Homemade Dumplings

Freezers are a kitchen invention you might take for granted; there are plenty of ways to get the most from your freezer in terms of meal planning, avoiding food waste, and prepping ahead for anything from a busy week to a big party. Not all foods freeze well, and different dishes fare best with different freezing. If you're a fan of homemade dumplings and prefer to make them in large, freezable batches, then you're in luck. They freeze so well, but only if you do it properly.

Like gyoza and potstickers, dumplings are a type of dough pocket filled with ingredients of your choice that are then steamed or fried. Make sure the ingredients within your dumplings freeze well, too, or the flavor and texture could be off when you defrost them.

Are you freezing cooked or uncooked dumplings? This makes a difference in the freezing method. Steamed dumplings could end up too dry in the freezer, so you'll have to add a little oil to keep the dumpling wrapper moist. Plus, freezer storage matters. To avoid freezer burn on cooked or uncooked dumplings, make sure they're stored in airtight containers or freezer-safe bags with as little airflow as possible. Too much air exposure is what causes the dumplings to lose moisture, leading to freezer burn.