How To Avoid Exploding Wontons When Using An Air Fryer

The perfect crunch that comes from biting into a crispy fried wonton is one of those experiences that make us love food. Like gyoza, dumplings, and potstickers, wontons consist of delicious fillings of meat, seafood, and vegetables wrapped in delicate dough. When fried to golden perfection, they are an irresistible treat. The crispy crunch on the outside paired with the tender, juicy flavor burst on the inside are a match made in heaven. But if you've ever tried your hand at cooking them only to end up with an exploded mess of wonton guts, then you may prefer to shy away from a quick fix at home and lean toward restaurant-made wontons whenever you get the chance.

But that doesn't have to be the case. Expertly cooked wontons (the kind that don't explode!) are absolutely attainable at home. All you need is a little know-how to deliver the perfectly fried snacks every time, and your air fryer is just the tool to help you do just that. You can cook just about anything in one, including a tender yet flaky pie crust, so it's no surprise that an air fryer is actually the key to achieving crispy, unexploded wontons — that and a few important prep tips we'll get to in just a bit. This handy kitchen appliance allows you to perfectly control the cooking temperature by keeping it between 350 and 375 degrees, thus assuring the temperature doesn't get too hot, which can cause an unpleasant explosions.