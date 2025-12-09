The Secret To Making Meal Prepped Food Stay Fresh Until Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meal prepping has become a go-to source of efficiency for people trying to enjoy a week's worth of delicious and healthy homemade meals. While the prepping aspect may take some work, you'll thank yourself later in the week if you can significantly cut down on cooking time when dinner rolls around. There is, however, one downside that comes with premade meals, and that is keeping the food fresh.

Once the food is cooked and stored, the quality begins to slowly decline and the various foods can become soggy or wilted. Food safety is also a common concern when it comes to meal prepping, as cooked foods in the refrigerator should typically be eaten within three to four days, if not sooner. The good news is, there are many food safety tips to practice in the kitchen that will ensure long-lasting prepared meals.

The most important aspect of meal prepping is using airtight containers, such as Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers, to slow the growth of bacteria. Keeping your refrigerator under 40 degrees Fahrenheit is also crucial for keeping the food fresh, as bacteria thrives in higher temperatures. However, be sure to let your food cool first before packing it up in the fridge to avoid condensation and keep your meals from getting soggy. Vegetables like cucumbers or zucchini contain a lot of water and can make your food mushy, so try pairing them with grains like rice or quinoa to absorb some of the moisture.