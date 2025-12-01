How To Create A Balanced Meal Prep Plan That You'll Actually Enjoy Eating All Week Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The process of meal prepping — creating the meals and storing them for the week — is only half the battle. The other half is coming up with what to make. You need balanced meals that still taste good, and that can feel hard when you're not sure where to start. There are three main rules for a meal prep menu: Understand what type of diet your body needs, focus on flavor enhancements, and remember that everything is fine in moderation.

Everyone's body needs something different. Perhaps your daily workout routine means adding a little extra protein, or a regular energy burn means including more complex carbohydrates. The first step to meal prepping is knowing the type of meal that's best for your body. You can talk to a dietician (some grocery chains even let you shop with one), or you can simply track your daily workouts and routines to gauge how much of each main macro you need. Once you know the basics, come up with simple meals like grilled chicken paired with brown rice and a vegetable — but don't stop there. Build a better, more complete meal around these basic dishes through things like sauces, toppings, and sides, and keep versatility in mind when buying groceries, so you can get multiple different meals from one grocery haul.