How To Create A Balanced Meal Prep Plan That You'll Actually Enjoy Eating All Week Long
The process of meal prepping — creating the meals and storing them for the week — is only half the battle. The other half is coming up with what to make. You need balanced meals that still taste good, and that can feel hard when you're not sure where to start. There are three main rules for a meal prep menu: Understand what type of diet your body needs, focus on flavor enhancements, and remember that everything is fine in moderation.
Everyone's body needs something different. Perhaps your daily workout routine means adding a little extra protein, or a regular energy burn means including more complex carbohydrates. The first step to meal prepping is knowing the type of meal that's best for your body. You can talk to a dietician (some grocery chains even let you shop with one), or you can simply track your daily workouts and routines to gauge how much of each main macro you need. Once you know the basics, come up with simple meals like grilled chicken paired with brown rice and a vegetable — but don't stop there. Build a better, more complete meal around these basic dishes through things like sauces, toppings, and sides, and keep versatility in mind when buying groceries, so you can get multiple different meals from one grocery haul.
Focus on flavor enhancements
Grilled chicken and boiled Brussels sprouts might hit some important food groups, but you likely won't be excited about lunch time if that's what you're eating daily. To build flavor, marinate the chicken in a little olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh herbs, then grill it, and top it with low-sodium tomato sauce and part-skim mozzarella. The result is all of the flavors of chicken Parm in a dish that is still well-balanced and a little more delicious.
You can enhance vegetables in the same way. Instead of boiling Brussels sprouts, roast them with a little honey, sea salt, and crushed red pepper. The result is a sweet and spicy flavor with a crunchy texture that will have you wanting seconds of a vegetable you thought you didn't like.
If you're prepping something like a turkey sandwich, pair it with a thin slice of cheddar, some crunchy butter lettuce, and a homemade sriracha Greek yogurt spread made from plain Greek yogurt, a little sriracha, lime juice, salt, and garlic powder. A tablespoon or two on the sandwich will take its flavor to new heights. An exciting meal-prepped lunch is all about taking that initial balanced meal and turning it into something that's more enjoyable but still well-rounded.
Include everything in moderation
Don't tell yourself that you can't put mayonnaise on your sandwich or that you have to skip a slice of cheese in order for the meal to be balanced. There are plenty of better-for-you mayonnaise alternatives, such as BetterBody's avocado oil mayo, and a slice of cheddar cheese can provide extra flavor along with nutrients like calcium and vitamin A. If you're craving sandwiches that week but your specific diet doesn't call for so many carbs, you can skip the hearty deli roll and sub it with a healthier carbohydrate alternative like 647 multigrain bread. Try swapping white pasta with whole wheat pasta but keeping your favorite sauce the same.
Don't forget dessert; keep it simple with a few Hershey's kisses, a homemade chocolate chip cookie, or some sliced strawberries and whipped cream. When planning the week's meals, don't give up your favorite foods. Enjoy them moderately or find similar, good-for-you alternatives that make you excited about meal prepping. And if you're looking for meal prep ideas, Chowhound has plenty of suggestions.