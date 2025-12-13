The Hands-Down Best Baked Good From Aldi Is A Layered Work Of Art

Magic bars, Hello Dollies, seven-layer bars. In this case, if you've had one, you've literally had them all, as they're all names for the same gooey-and-delicious bar cookie. And, if you've had one, you may be unsurprised that this treat topped Chowhound's ranked list of Aldi baked goods. The list includes everything from danishes to donuts, cakes and cookies, with some real standouts. But the ultimate winner was Aldi's 7-Layer Dessert Bar. These may be more of a seasonal item, so if you see them on the shelves, don't wait to give them a try.

Chowhound appreciated that Aldi's seven-layer bar was packed with flavor and interesting texture contrasts. The bars start with a graham cracker crust, which is topped with crunchy pecans, coconut flakes, and both chocolate and butterscotch chips. And of course, it wouldn't be a seven-layer bar without a thorough drizzle of sweetened-condensed milk. Somehow, all the different flavors work together harmoniously, creating a dessert that is both satisfying and slightly addictive. The package comes with nine small squares, so they would be a nicely sized addition to your next cookie tray — or you could cut them on the diagonal for an even more bite-sized option.