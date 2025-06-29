The Clever Bread Swap That Gives Avocado Toast A Whirlwind Of Better Texture

Avocado toast has had a solid run and it has been a hit on the internet as well. At this point, it is a brunch classic, a wellness influencer standby, and the one thing we all keep in rotation when we are out of breakfast or lunch ideas. But even classics need a remix sometimes: enter the waffle.

Yes, waffles — those crispy, golden grid-patterned beauties — are the textural upgrade you didn't know your avocado toast needed. Swap out the usual crusty slice of sourdough or store-bought white bread for a waffle (frozen or homemade), and suddenly your go-to snack transforms into a crunchy, buttery, slightly sweet masterpiece with more personality per bite.

Waffles bring layers, literally. The tiny pockets capture olive oil, lemon juice, and hot sauce like mini flavor basins, while the ridges offer more crunch than most bread ever could. Whether you're going savory with chili flakes and everything bagel seasoning, or leaning into a touch of sweetness with honey and a sprinkle of feta, the waffle base holds its own. It is sturdy without being dry, rich without overwhelming the toppings, and best of all, it is quick to toast in a pinch.