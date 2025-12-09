Use This Beef Blend For Crispy, Flavorful Smashburgers Every Time
The thing that makes a smashburger a smashburger is the titular technique that gets it so thin. It is one of the relatively few food preparations where Hulks, both of The Incredible and the She variety, would have a natural edge over even the most accomplished competition. But that very vocal propensity for smashing is not the only element required to create a tasty patty with appropriately crackly, caramelized edges. One must also study the protein blend to select just the right mix of beef that will successfully splat while maintaining its integrity. And the same 80/20 blend that creates great, thick, juicy burgers will also do right by this literally lower-profile alternative.
There is also good news for all you tinkerers and amateur butchers out there: You can still maintain your own proprietary proportions within reasonable range of the 80% lean meat and 20% fat ratio and come out on top. Some of the greatest minds in beef go up to 25% fat, although much more than that would make your meat much too greasy, not to mention render it a structural flop. Swing too lean and you'll cook those babies down to nothing but a dry crumble. The 80/20 combo, instead, gives you a decent margin for error, plus it's easy to remember and might even already be on your shopping list. This is also the preferred lean-to-fat ratio at Shake Shack, perhaps the most famous smashburger peddler of them all, so it must add up to something right.
Making 80/20 smashburgers at home
In the event that you do not possess the innate smashing abilities of either of the Hulks, you will need to be more intentional about the way you bash your beef down to size. Most smashburger recipes will have you roll the 80/20 blend into uniform ¼-pound balls to maintain consistency between the buns. It also helps keep your cook time fairly predictable between batches. It would be great if you had a nice stovetop griddle to work with, but a big, heavy skillet works fine, too.
Once the balls are sizzling on the pan, the move that gives these burgers their name must be fast and furious. You'll smash 'em down with a flat, metal spatula, and cook for just a couple of minutes until they're brown on either side. Don't be afraid to put a little shoulder into it to get the patties down to that ideal ¼-inch height. Top with a slice of American cheese before building the rest of your burger for perfectly proportioned, smashing success.