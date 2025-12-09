The thing that makes a smashburger a smashburger is the titular technique that gets it so thin. It is one of the relatively few food preparations where Hulks, both of The Incredible and the She variety, would have a natural edge over even the most accomplished competition. But that very vocal propensity for smashing is not the only element required to create a tasty patty with appropriately crackly, caramelized edges. One must also study the protein blend to select just the right mix of beef that will successfully splat while maintaining its integrity. And the same 80/20 blend that creates great, thick, juicy burgers will also do right by this literally lower-profile alternative.

There is also good news for all you tinkerers and amateur butchers out there: You can still maintain your own proprietary proportions within reasonable range of the 80% lean meat and 20% fat ratio and come out on top. Some of the greatest minds in beef go up to 25% fat, although much more than that would make your meat much too greasy, not to mention render it a structural flop. Swing too lean and you'll cook those babies down to nothing but a dry crumble. The 80/20 combo, instead, gives you a decent margin for error, plus it's easy to remember and might even already be on your shopping list. This is also the preferred lean-to-fat ratio at Shake Shack, perhaps the most famous smashburger peddler of them all, so it must add up to something right.