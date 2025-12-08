The Los Angeles Chicken And Waffles Restaurant Barack Obama Made A Stop For

Barack Obama has never been shy about what kind of food he enjoys, including where he likes to get it. We know, for example, that Obama's favorite pizza place in Chicago is the Italian Fiesta Pizzeria in Hyde Park, and that his family's go-to spot for Mexican food in Washington, D.C. is chef José Andrés' Oyamel, located in Penn Quarter. We know that when he's in Honolulu, Obama usually gets his favorite hometown meal — a plate lunch — at either Rainbow Drive-In or Zippy's. During his first term as president, we also learned that he's a fan of an absolutely iconic Los Angeles restaurant known for its soul food, as well as its place in the community.

In 2011, while campaigning in LA for his second term, Obama made an unscheduled stop at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles along West Pico Boulevard. Along with greeting diners and posing for photos, he ordered the Country Boy, a combo platter with three wings and the customer's choice between two waffles, potato salad, or fries. In 2012, the restaurant chain commemorated his visit by renaming the menu item to Obama's Special, although it's been reverted to its original name since around 2023.

That specific location ended operations as a restaurant in early 2023 and is now the headquarters of the Roscoe's Motivation for Change Foundation, the local chain's public service arm. While the spot along West Pico may no longer be offering the Country Boy, it's happily serving up community empowerment programs in the area.