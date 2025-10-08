Obama's Go-To Hometown Meal Comes With A Heaping Helping Of Comfort

Although one might assume that a former president would gravitate toward fancy fine-dining establishments, that's not the case for former President Barack Obama, at least not when he visits his hometown of Honolulu. Back in 2009, upon arriving in Hawaii's capital, Obama told waiting reporters that his first stop would be to chow down on a plate lunch.

Despite the generic-sounding name, a plate lunch doesn't refer to just any old lunch platter. While its exact contents vary, the classic plate lunch consists of a scoop of macaroni salad, two scoops of rice, and a meaty entree (and it's this meat that's the variable part). It's roughly the Hawaiian version of a bento box or meat-and-threes. The flavors you'll find in plate lunches mirror Hawaii's cultural tapestry: Japanese-style chicken katsu, Korean kalbi (barbecue ribs), Chinese char siu pork, Filipino adobo, slow-cooked shredded kalua pork, or loco moco (a burger patty with gravy and egg).

The plate lunch goes back to Hawaii's plantation-era past. From the late 1800s onward, workers on sugar and pineapple plantations carried lunches packed in tin bento boxes — usually leftover meat dishes, padded out with rice. Around the 1930s, lunch wagons popped up to serve those workers, and they formalized the "plate" concept with the particular portioning that endures today with a compartmentalized plate or a takeout clamshell. While the plantation era (referring to the heavy control of the island's labor force by sugar companies) ended in the '40s, the lunches endured, now being served in settings like diners and fast food restaurants.