Will Updating Your Kitchen Appliances Actually Increase Your Home Value?

Buying a home is a lifetime investment, which is why starry-eyed seekers are more keen on being meticulous with the space before making a decision. Ample lighting in the master bedroom? That automatically screams "buy me." A spacious yard where pets can frolic? Say no more. The same goes for a kitchen with a new set of appliances — a feature that definitely increases the home's value. We asked Jan Ryan, broker and owner of RE/MAX Direct in Ramona, California, to give us a more in-depth perspective on why this is. "Buyers walk in and instantly do the math: that's $10,000 to $15,000 I won't have to spend right after moving in," she said. "It makes the home more attractive, competitive, and easier to sell."

Ryan further explained that a new set of kitchen appliances is a telltale sign that the space is properly managed, attracting buyers who want reliable quality. However, that doesn't mean it has to be stocked up with kitchen appliances you really don't need; something that just shows functionality can do wonders. Ryan further divulged that steel appliances can significantly boost home value. "It is a major factor and is what buyers see the moment they step into the kitchen," she explained.