Will Updating Your Kitchen Appliances Actually Increase Your Home Value?
Buying a home is a lifetime investment, which is why starry-eyed seekers are more keen on being meticulous with the space before making a decision. Ample lighting in the master bedroom? That automatically screams "buy me." A spacious yard where pets can frolic? Say no more. The same goes for a kitchen with a new set of appliances — a feature that definitely increases the home's value. We asked Jan Ryan, broker and owner of RE/MAX Direct in Ramona, California, to give us a more in-depth perspective on why this is. "Buyers walk in and instantly do the math: that's $10,000 to $15,000 I won't have to spend right after moving in," she said. "It makes the home more attractive, competitive, and easier to sell."
Ryan further explained that a new set of kitchen appliances is a telltale sign that the space is properly managed, attracting buyers who want reliable quality. However, that doesn't mean it has to be stocked up with kitchen appliances you really don't need; something that just shows functionality can do wonders. Ryan further divulged that steel appliances can significantly boost home value. "It is a major factor and is what buyers see the moment they step into the kitchen," she explained.
How to revamp the kitchen to drive up your home value
Aside from opting for steel, it's important to pay attention to how the entire kitchen comes together. "Matching brands and finishes — like all stainless or all matte black — look far more intentional than a mix-and-match setup," Jan Ryan pointed out. She further explained how stainless material and neutral tones are wise choices due to their longevity, as they tend to be more classic options that still look good down the line compared to vibrant hues. You'd also want to consider something with extra convenient features. Fridges, for instance, can increase home value if they're energy-efficient, whereas dishwashers with a low-decibel rating are appealing to potential homebuyers.
To really go all out on increasing your home value, the countertops shouldn't be forgotten. It seems that quartz has dethroned marble for its low maintenance and sturdy appeal, and perhaps due to unexpected issues you may run into with marble countertops. You can (and you should) maximize the space with simple upgrades that can make the kitchen feel brand new without any renovations for a cost-efficient yet effective touch. While these features won't instantly make a humble home into a multimillion-dollar house once on the market, these upgrades can boost the value by 3% to 7% — a notable amount if you take into account upgrades in other areas of the home, as well.