Why Chopping Your Broccoli Can Actually Make It More Nutritious

It shouldn't come as news that broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrients. This cruciferous vegetable is packed with antioxidants and a number of vital health-promoting compounds that make it a prized culinary ingredient to work with. Plus, its unexpectedly high protein content makes broccoli one of many high-protein vegetables that you might be overlooking as you explore more satiating, nutrient-rich, plant-forward meals. While you might be aware of several delicious ways to prepare broccoli, did you know that the way the broccoli is cut plays a significant role when it comes to how nutritious your chosen preparation turns out? According to a study that was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, chopping your broccoli makes a notable difference in its nutrient profile, and it has to do with the concentration of antioxidants.

Broccoli, like other cruciferous vegetables, contains a compound called sulforaphane. It is a key driver that stimulates the production of antioxidants, which have several protective properties in the body, ranging from liver detoxification, boosting cardiovascular health, anti-cancer traits, and much more. The study reported that when the broccoli was chopped into florets approximately 90 minutes before gently stir-frying, it contained the highest levels of sulforaphane. It is posited that the reason behind this is likely that when the broccoli is chopped, an enzyme called myrosinase is activated. This converts sulforaphane's precursor, glucoraphanin, into sulforaphane. Interestingly, beyond how the broccoli is cut, the cooking method also matters for maximizing how nutritious the prepared broccoli is.