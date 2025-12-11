Why Costco Is The Only Store We Buy Sweet Potatoes From During The Fall And Winter Months
Sweet potatoes are a fall and winter staple well after the Thanksgiving dishware has been cleaned and put away. In fact, there are numerous ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond simply baking them, ensuring you can keep enjoying these tubers as the early evening snow falls. The question is, where should you go to stock up on these? If you ask us, the only place worth going to is Costco.
There are a couple of crucial factors as to why sweet potatoes are one of the best Costco items to stock up on — namely, price and quantity. You can nab a 5-pound bag of sweet potatoes at the wholesaler for around $5, making it a cost-effective way to stay satiated this winter. Of course, this price may vary slightly depending on your location, but there's no denying that shelling out a handful of bucks for produce as flavorful, robust, and versatile as sweet potatoes is a steal. Better yet, they're usually packaged in such a way where you can see what you're buying, ensuring you can choose the best sweet potatoes for your household this winter.
Sweet potatoes are cheap, filling, and healthy
In a store where you can famously get a hot dog and soda combo for $1.50, sweet potatoes are obviously not the only excellent deal within Costco's walls. What makes this deal really stand out is the fact that sweet potatoes bring so much to the table (both literally and figuratively). You can naturally get creative when making dishes with sweet potatoes in them, but their real standout feature is that they're a nutritional juggernaut. This might be an especially helpful piece of information to help offset the cheese- and chocolate-filled holiday season around the corner.
Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A and vitamin C, and also bring a hefty 20% of your daily recommended value of potassium. On top of this, they're a bountiful supplier of fiber and antioxidants, which helps to promote admirable gut health — and they may even help with better brain function! Add in the fact that sweet potatoes are just flat-out delicious, and there's no reason not to pick up a bag or two next time you stop into Costco.