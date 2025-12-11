Why Costco Is The Only Store We Buy Sweet Potatoes From During The Fall And Winter Months

Sweet potatoes are a fall and winter staple well after the Thanksgiving dishware has been cleaned and put away. In fact, there are numerous ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond simply baking them, ensuring you can keep enjoying these tubers as the early evening snow falls. The question is, where should you go to stock up on these? If you ask us, the only place worth going to is Costco.

There are a couple of crucial factors as to why sweet potatoes are one of the best Costco items to stock up on — namely, price and quantity. You can nab a 5-pound bag of sweet potatoes at the wholesaler for around $5, making it a cost-effective way to stay satiated this winter. Of course, this price may vary slightly depending on your location, but there's no denying that shelling out a handful of bucks for produce as flavorful, robust, and versatile as sweet potatoes is a steal. Better yet, they're usually packaged in such a way where you can see what you're buying, ensuring you can choose the best sweet potatoes for your household this winter.