The Wooden Cabinet Tone That's On The Way Out Of The Spotlight In 2025

There's good news for people who hate warm hues: A certain shade of wood seems to be on its way out in the foreseeable future. It is, of course, orange. The beleaguered color seems to glow from within an otherwise perfectly good piece of wood and cast its rusty glare on all that it touches. Design forum lovers and lurkers already know that the garish tint has plenty of devoted naysayers, and more formal outlets are calling out the pigment as well.

While it may have been current decades ago, orange wood now seems dated. It doesn't date quite as far back as the questionable avocado green that cloaked kitchens of the past, but those oaky oranges read as very '90s. And a baby born in 1990 is now old enough to be president of the United States of America. Do you want orange cabinets for president? Neither do we. But there are some things you can do if you feel stuck with this fruit-flavored finish.