How To Flambé With Whiskey Without Setting Off The Fire Alarm

Whiskey has a beautiful blend of flavors: Woody, spicy, a little sweet with some bitterness or herbaceousness, depending on what style you're going for. There are some great hacks for better tasting whiskey (you need the right glassware, for example, and maybe a little hit of bitters). There are good deals to be had on whiskey, which are perfect for sipping, but they are also ideal in a flambé — you just need to know how to do it right so it won't flame up or smoke out your kitchen.

A whiskey flambé may seem obvious in sweet desserts, but it also works beautifully in savory dishes. To get your whiskey flambé just right, without burning down the kitchen, you'll need to start with a good pan — use something with a long handle, so the flames won't be biting at your hands. It's best not to pour directly from the bottle, or the flame can follow the liquor up the stream, causing a huge fire issue.

Whether with a dessert or a savory dish, bourbon may be the best choice when you want to add some sweetness while Irish whiskey or a Scotch adds more bitterness and earthy undertones. Regardless, you'll want something between about 40% and 60% alcohol (80 to 120 proof) to ensure there is sufficient alcohol to flame up. If the alcohol content is too low, it could still add some nice flavor, but it may not fully flame to burn off the alcohol.