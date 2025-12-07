​​There's An Easy Solution For Fried Shrimp Breading That Won't Fall Off (If You Have Patience)

Biting into a perfectly fried shrimp is a moment of slow-motion food delight. It's shatteringly crisp on the outside and mildly sweet and yielding on the inside — with, of course, a tangy dipping sauce like sweet chili or a piquant chimichurri nearby and at the ready. Though fried shrimp are not difficult to make at home, there's one key move that will prevent your breading from literally falling off, and all it takes is time.

Start with shrimp that have been patted dry to remove excess moisture (a known culprit for breading mishaps), then season and coat in the breading or batter of choice. And here's the important part: rest them on a sheet of waxed or parchment paper for 10 to 15 minutes to let the coating dry and adhere to the protein before proceeding to cook. This one critical step will further combat the dreaded issue of your breading sliding off as you attempt to fry it.