You Should Be Replacing This Kitchen Tool Way More Than You Think

A good zester is Ina Garten's favorite kitchen tool for a reason. This miracle worker skims across citrus skin and shreds through cheese with no effort at all. But those sharp little teeth don't have as long a lifespan as you may imagine, and with regular use they can dull, yielding much stringier shavings.

So if a zester, also known as a microplane, is part of your weekly recipe rotation, all this grating action can eventually grind down the teeth. And just as wooden spoons don't last forever, you must occasionally replace your zester. Fortunately, cleaning it properly can help, as that impacts how long it lasts. They're a bit tough to clean, which you'll know if one has ever shredded your kitchen sponge to bits. That's why people tend to resort to giving it a hard brush, but that can also dull the blades. Instead, handwash your zester by soaking it in hot water and swapping it for a new one once a year to keep its grating power much more effective.