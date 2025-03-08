The Surprising Tool Richard Blais Thinks Is 'Useless' In The Kitchen

While Chef Richard Blais' rise to fame was thanks to his win on the popular cooking-based competition show "Top Chef: All-Stars," he has since proven exactly why he deserved such a prestigious win. After finishing in first place in 2011, Blais authored three cookbooks, judged various cooking shows, and even hosted his own competition show called "Cook Your Ass Off." With all of his accolades, many prospective Food Network stars and at-home chefs alike trust his judgment when it comes to his sharp opinions on kitchen tools. That is why it may have come as a shock to many when Blais said that the microplane is the most useless tool in the kitchen.

A microplane is a very similar tool to a grater, but the difference is that it is longer and thinner than other grating tools. Compared to a box grater with larger holes, microplanes are used for zesting lemons and limes as well as providing a much finer and smaller grated cheese by using smaller holes.