Ina Garten's Favorite Kitchen Tool For Effortlessly Shredding Tricky Ingredients

The rasp, or Microplane, is also terrific for grating garlic, as Ina Garten noted when she told Bon Appétit that she'd begun using hers for those alliums, too. It's also tops for making chocolate flakes or even breaking down whole spices like cinnamon sticks and nutmeg. Your tools may vary, but a rasp will typically yield a finer final product than most box graters, rendering things like garlic and ginger nearly into a paste. But their more handheld quality can sometimes feel less stable than the alternative.

The best way to use a rasp is safely. A little more specifically, you'll want to hold it in your non-dominant hand at a slightly downward angle. You might also not want to move at too rapid of a speed, as it's easy to get too close to those hundreds of tiny teeth hungry for your blood. A more studied, steady motion should keep your prints intact.