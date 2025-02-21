How To Fix Broken Homemade Mayo
Mayonnaise is an essential component of potato salad, deviled eggs, and every well-seasoned sandwich from the basic burger to a creamy chicken salad. Pizza feels plain without it, and some cake recipes even rely on mayonnaise. Mayo is the secret ingredient swap that creates the most heavenly grilled cheese you've ever tasted, and is the reason ranch dressing is so delectable. Unfortunately, like your favorite lovelorn celebrity romances, sometimes mayonnaise separates. Unlike broken romances, however, broken mayonnaise is easily fixed with just a splash of water.
Homemade mayo requires minimal ingredients and is a great affordable option to satisfy your sauce cravings. Unfortunately, the substance can be prone to separation. To fix uncooperative mayonnaise, just whisk in a little water. The additional liquid will encourage the mixture to emulsify (meaning, prompt the two substances to mix). Simply flavor to your liking to accommodate the additional water, and the condiment is creamy and sandwich-ready.
What to know about mayo
Everything we know about the invention of mayonnaise tells us that the can't-skip condiment has been around for a while, and for good reason. There's something extra special about restaurant mayonnaise, but it's also quick and simple to make your own at home. Plus, for added savory flavor, you can upgrade your mayo with a little bacon fat in place of some of the oil. While there are some misleading mayo myths out there regarding health concerns, according to the USDA, mayonnaise can be safe to make at home, when made with raw, in-shell pasteurized eggs.
A key step (and the most challenging factor) in the basic mayo-making process is emulsification. Through rigorous mixing, oil and water are forced together, but sometimes if this step isn't done properly, or if the condiment isn't stored correctly, the stubborn ingredients can pull apart. In addition to a couple teaspoons of water, you can reach for lemon juice or vinegar to revive broken mayonnaise.