How To Fix Broken Homemade Mayo

Mayonnaise is an essential component of potato salad, deviled eggs, and every well-seasoned sandwich from the basic burger to a creamy chicken salad. Pizza feels plain without it, and some cake recipes even rely on mayonnaise. Mayo is the secret ingredient swap that creates the most heavenly grilled cheese you've ever tasted, and is the reason ranch dressing is so delectable. Unfortunately, like your favorite lovelorn celebrity romances, sometimes mayonnaise separates. Unlike broken romances, however, broken mayonnaise is easily fixed with just a splash of water.

Homemade mayo requires minimal ingredients and is a great affordable option to satisfy your sauce cravings. Unfortunately, the substance can be prone to separation. To fix uncooperative mayonnaise, just whisk in a little water. The additional liquid will encourage the mixture to emulsify (meaning, prompt the two substances to mix). Simply flavor to your liking to accommodate the additional water, and the condiment is creamy and sandwich-ready.