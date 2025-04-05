Considering the short list of ingredients required for mayonnaise — basically just egg yolks, oil, and salt — it might be surprising to some that there's some notable differences between the many mayos stocked on American supermarket shelves. (Bear in mind that extras like garlic will actually convert it into a different sauce, aioli.)

That's just what one Chowhound reviewer found when she sampled a dozen different mayos, from big brands like Duke's and not-technically-mayonnaise Miracle Whip, down to some lesser-known, often organic brands. And it was one of the latter that came up on top of the rankings: Wild Harvest's organic mayonnaise, from the Utah-based company by the same name.

Our reviewer declared Wild Harvest "the most mayonnaise-y of all the mayonnaises," meaning it checked all the boxes you'd expect from a mayo, being creamy, smooth, and rich. It has the right amount of salt, plus an umami hint, and just the slightest hint of sweetness to add an extra dimension without getting into any weird territory — after all, nobody expects sweetness from mayo, but this little touch just elevates it. All in all, it's perfectly well-rounded and should work in any setting from burgers to egg or chicken salad — or with potato chips, the neutral vehicle the reviewer used for the taste test. Oh, and the mayo that was used for this taste test was actually two months old, suggesting that when fresh, Wild Harvest mayo is probably even better.