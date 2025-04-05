The Absolute Best Mayo We Tried Isn't Hellmann's Or Duke's
Considering the short list of ingredients required for mayonnaise — basically just egg yolks, oil, and salt — it might be surprising to some that there's some notable differences between the many mayos stocked on American supermarket shelves. (Bear in mind that extras like garlic will actually convert it into a different sauce, aioli.)
That's just what one Chowhound reviewer found when she sampled a dozen different mayos, from big brands like Duke's and not-technically-mayonnaise Miracle Whip, down to some lesser-known, often organic brands. And it was one of the latter that came up on top of the rankings: Wild Harvest's organic mayonnaise, from the Utah-based company by the same name.
Our reviewer declared Wild Harvest "the most mayonnaise-y of all the mayonnaises," meaning it checked all the boxes you'd expect from a mayo, being creamy, smooth, and rich. It has the right amount of salt, plus an umami hint, and just the slightest hint of sweetness to add an extra dimension without getting into any weird territory — after all, nobody expects sweetness from mayo, but this little touch just elevates it. All in all, it's perfectly well-rounded and should work in any setting from burgers to egg or chicken salad — or with potato chips, the neutral vehicle the reviewer used for the taste test. Oh, and the mayo that was used for this taste test was actually two months old, suggesting that when fresh, Wild Harvest mayo is probably even better.
What else to know about Wild Harvest mayo
If you're curious what gives Wild Harvest its balanced profile, its ingredient list is a bit longer than the most basic mayonnaise. It has some cane sugar (the source of its sweetness), vinegar (which might cut through any potential greasiness with its acidity), mustard seed (adding some umami), and lemon juice. It's made with relatively neutral tasting soybean oil.
If you're thinking of running out to buy some Wild Harvest right now, take note that it may not be the easiest to find. At the time of writing, it's not listed on the sites of major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, or Costco. Some smaller grocery chains like California's Cardenas Markets or North Dakota's Hornbacher's do list it, though. If and when you do find it, you may also pay a premium for the quality, too. A 15-ounce jar goes for around $6 — that's around double the price of Julia Child's favorite mayo, Hellmann's (which sells 30 ounces for about the same). Some organic varieties like Trader Joe's (which placed seventh out of 12 on the same ranking) are notably cheaper, at $3.79 for 16 ounces. The same occurs with upscale options like much-loved Japanese mayonnaise Kewpie, although it's not organic: It sells for $3.65 for 12 ounces. But in the case of Wild Harvest, it definitely seems like you'll get what you pay for, in the best way possible.