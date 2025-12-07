Why You Should Avoid Ordering Pie At Restaurants (With One Major Exception)

One might imagine that pie would be an exception to the times you should avoid ordering restaurant desserts. Even though you might not be an expert in the genre yourself, pies are generally believed to be a little simpler, more rustic, and easier to make than other fancier treats, particularly for a professional kitchen. After all, it seems like everyone's grandma has a semi-secret apple, pumpkin, or blueberry pie recipe. But restaurants, as much as we love them, are still businesses at the end of the day, and they must find ways to maximize income while also trying to save time and even precious counter space. That's why so many of the slices you'll spy on menus are more likely to be brought in than house-made.

Even if your favorite diner, cafe, bistro, or brasserie could afford to ignore the hospitality industry's notoriously narrow profit margins, it literally might not have the surface area on which to flour and drape crust after crust, or staff members trained in the art of pie making. So buying those pies frozen just makes more sense (and cents). But that doesn't mean that you should feel compelled to pay a markup for something you could more or less get from a grocery store freezer, however much you may have enjoyed your main course.