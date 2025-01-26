When To Avoid Ordering Desserts At Restaurants

When you dine out at as high of a cadence as we do, both personally and professionally, you learn a thing or two about a dinner, too. We've studied exactly what to keep in mind when reading restaurant reviews, expertly identified which menu items are best to avoid ordering, and committed to every sense memory the critical differences between a filet mignon and a chateaubriand. And, even as avowed sweet-seekers, we've also learned when to skip dessert at a restaurant: When they didn't make it!

A lot of the time, if a restaurant's desserts are bought from outside its walls rather than made in-house, it's a little more likely that they're some combination of previously frozen, past their prime, and cheap at your expense. Nobody wants to pay a triple markup for a square of Pepperidge Farm cake barely disguised beneath a sprig of mint. You want something that's freshly baked like a torte, whipped like a mousse, or at least dipped like a classic, romantic, chocolate-covered strawberry, for sweetness' sake. That way you'll know that you're spending your time and your money on something special that you can't get everywhere else. There are, however, some exceptions to this rule.