The Affordable Walmart Find That Easily Organizes Any Messy Fridge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Refrigerators have a few compartments that help keep things organized, such as produce crisper drawers, the butter shelf, and that one drawer dedicated to cheese that everyone seems to have. But the food that sits on those larger shelves often gets disorganized, resulting in unused items sitting in the fridge for way too long. There are plenty of ways to organize your fridge, but it's also worth it to incorporate the Mainstays Closet and Laundry Organizer Bin which is available at Walmart. One organizer costs under $6, while a pack of three costs just over $16.
The laundry organizer bins come with dividers, so you can simply place them in your freezer or on your refrigerator shelves and use each compartment to store a certain type of food. Plus, they're clear plastic, so it's easy to spot spills or leaks and wipe them clean. Adding the organizer to your fridge shelves helps you keep smaller foods like single-serve yogurts, protein bars, or small dips easily organized to prevent them from getting lost in the depths of your fridge. The same thing goes for the freezer, where you can use them to store loose popsicles or ice cream treats, which might otherwise fall to the bottom of the freezer. For even better organization, purchase a label maker to label each compartment.
The bins are well-rated for all types of organization
It can be overwhelming to finally organize your refrigerator, and it's a commitment. But having a place for every item can make it easier to stick with that organization. These bins are 14.5 inches long (though Walmart also has smaller and larger options), plus they have removable dividers, so you can adjust them as needed between either three, two, or just one compartment. For example, if you have a 12-pack of sodas, you might need just one divider, or none at all, to give them more space in the bin.
The bins have an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars, and with more than 230 ratings, it's safe to say these are a customer favorite. One review explains why these are good for the pantry or refrigerator. "They are long enough to go the depth of the shelf, and the clear plastic makes it easy to see what's in them," one reviewer wrote on the Walmart website, adding that they're "great for organizing single serve snacks" and are "very reasonably priced." Plus, the bins also come with handles, making it easy to remove them or shift them around.