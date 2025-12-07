The Affordable Walmart Find That Easily Organizes Any Messy Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Refrigerators have a few compartments that help keep things organized, such as produce crisper drawers, the butter shelf, and that one drawer dedicated to cheese that everyone seems to have. But the food that sits on those larger shelves often gets disorganized, resulting in unused items sitting in the fridge for way too long. There are plenty of ways to organize your fridge, but it's also worth it to incorporate the Mainstays Closet and Laundry Organizer Bin which is available at Walmart. One organizer costs under $6, while a pack of three costs just over $16.

The laundry organizer bins come with dividers, so you can simply place them in your freezer or on your refrigerator shelves and use each compartment to store a certain type of food. Plus, they're clear plastic, so it's easy to spot spills or leaks and wipe them clean. Adding the organizer to your fridge shelves helps you keep smaller foods like single-serve yogurts, protein bars, or small dips easily organized to prevent them from getting lost in the depths of your fridge. The same thing goes for the freezer, where you can use them to store loose popsicles or ice cream treats, which might otherwise fall to the bottom of the freezer. For even better organization, purchase a label maker to label each compartment.