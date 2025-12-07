Trader Joe's Fancy Wood Board Is Half The Price Of Sur La Table (And It's Perfect For Charcuterie)
One of the reasons we love to shop at Trader Joe's is that its many whimsical products allow us to live luxuriously while spending reasonably. Most often, those products are snacks and meal items, but sometimes they're yummy-scented bath products or must-have kitchen accessories. That makes it the perfect store for holiday and stocking stuffer shopping, especially given the constant release of new seasonal items to browse. One such item that's back in stores just in time for holiday hosting season is Trader Joe's olive wood serving and cutting board. Not only is this sleek, rustic board chic enough to double as kitchen decor, it's nearly identical to the one sold by Sur La Table for double the price.
The board is part of Trader Joe's olive wood kitchenware collection, which is sold in limited quantities every winter and includes a spatula, spoon, bowl, and the cutting board in two sizes. Currently, only the olive wood spatula is listed online, but customers have uploaded proof of the entire collection's return to stores on social media. According to the company's website, the collection is made from the wood of aged Tunisian olive trees, known for their beautiful grain and durability.
Thanks to Trader Joe's, high quality wood doesn't have to come at high prices. While a similar board goes for about $60 at kitchenware retailer Sur La Table, Trader Joe's sells its small board for $13 and the larger size for $30. That will put you one step closer to creating the perfect tablescape without breaking the bank.
How to use your olive wood board
So you've braved the holiday shopping rush and managed to snag yourself a Trader Joe's olive wood serving and cutting board. Now what? In addition to its rustic beauty, the board can serve several functional purposes. Olive wood's fine grain makes it resistant to bacteria, scratches, and odors, meaning you can safely use this bad boy as an everyday cutting board, as long as you avoid soaking the wooden board in the sink.
That said, olive wood is known to be especially hard, which may dull your knives, and the stylishly irregular shape of this particular board isn't the most practical for standard cutting duties. However, it is the perfect shape for a gorgeous charcuterie, cheese, or snack platter at your next holiday gathering. Even the pros say that wood is the best material for a charcuterie board, and you can pick up everything else you need for the ultimate spread within Trader Joe's, making it a one stop shop.
No matter how you choose to use the fancy Trader Joe's board, it's important to clean and take good care of it. After all, $30 for a large one may be affordable, but it's not exactly cheap either. To get the charcuterie smells out of your wooden board, start with soap and water, then employ tools like coarse salt and lemon juice to get out tougher odors. It also helps to wipe down the board with olive or mineral oil regularly to prevent drying.