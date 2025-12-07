Trader Joe's Fancy Wood Board Is Half The Price Of Sur La Table (And It's Perfect For Charcuterie)

One of the reasons we love to shop at Trader Joe's is that its many whimsical products allow us to live luxuriously while spending reasonably. Most often, those products are snacks and meal items, but sometimes they're yummy-scented bath products or must-have kitchen accessories. That makes it the perfect store for holiday and stocking stuffer shopping, especially given the constant release of new seasonal items to browse. One such item that's back in stores just in time for holiday hosting season is Trader Joe's olive wood serving and cutting board. Not only is this sleek, rustic board chic enough to double as kitchen decor, it's nearly identical to the one sold by Sur La Table for double the price.

The board is part of Trader Joe's olive wood kitchenware collection, which is sold in limited quantities every winter and includes a spatula, spoon, bowl, and the cutting board in two sizes. Currently, only the olive wood spatula is listed online, but customers have uploaded proof of the entire collection's return to stores on social media. According to the company's website, the collection is made from the wood of aged Tunisian olive trees, known for their beautiful grain and durability.

Thanks to Trader Joe's, high quality wood doesn't have to come at high prices. While a similar board goes for about $60 at kitchenware retailer Sur La Table, Trader Joe's sells its small board for $13 and the larger size for $30. That will put you one step closer to creating the perfect tablescape without breaking the bank.