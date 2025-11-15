20 Trader Joe's Stocking Stuffers You Need In 2025
Stocking stuffers are the MVP of holiday gifts. They're small, always useful, and often items you never knew you needed. If you have a Trader Joe's lover in your life, or you're just looking for a way to give yourself a TJ's shopping spree, then consider at least one of these 20 Trader Joe's stocking stuffer ideas for your friends and family.
Trader Joe's is loaded with hidden gems and always releases new products, including around the holidays. Almost everything on this list is food-related, of course, and in a wide range of flavors. Sweet treats and savory seasonings definitely have a place, as well as seasonal goodies that you can only find around this time of year. There are a few kitchen items worth buying, too — especially if you know someone who tries to reduce waste. If you're shopping for someone who's never been to this popular grocery store, you might just convince them to make their first TJ's visit.
Almost a Kilo of Belgian Chocolate Bars, $14.99
Who doesn't love a heaping helping of chocolate in their stocking? The best part about these Almost a Kilo of Belgian Chocolate Bars is that there are three chocolate bars to a package: One bar with sea salt, one with crispy corn kernels, and one with crunchy caramel crystals. You can either spread this out among three stockings (a money saver) or truly spoil the chocolate lover in your life with some high-quality European chocolate.
Peppermint Pretzel Slims, $3.49
These Peppermint Pretzel Slims are perfect for the holidays, and the sweet-and-salty combo makes them ideal for snacking any time of day. The hint of mint isn't overpowering, but is noticeable enough to satisfy a candy cane craving. These were introduced by Trader Joe's nearly a decade ago and have come back every year since.
Something Spritzy, $1.99 each
These festive Something Spritzy mocktails are bright red and perfect for anyone alcohol-free or who just loves a carbonated beverage. The holiday version is made with grapegruit, cranberry, and orange juices, but it can also be spotted in a variety of flavors throughout the year. If you shop early, you can stuff each stocking with an assortment. The flavor is refreshing yet simple, and it can easily be made into a cocktail with the right ingredients.
Maple Spiced Nut Mix, $6.49
The warmth from the spice and the sweetness from the maple make this Maple Spiced Nut Mix the perfect winter snack that anyone would be happy to receive. It's an assortment of almonds and pecans, and their flavors are boosted by a coating of smooth maple-rosemary glaze. Besides the nuts, the package contains crunchy pepitas and sweetened dried cranberries, which bring a hint of sweet and tart to the blend.
Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towel, $7.99 for 3
A Tunisian Waffle Weave Kitchen Towel is a great stocking stuffer for anyone who spends time in the kitchen and likes good-quality absorption. The waffle-weave pattern helps make these more durable, and they come in a variety of colors, so it's ideal if you need to stuff more than one stocking. Plus, they're made with 100% cotton, so they work well and are washable.
Dark Chocolate Orange, $3.99
The Dark Chocolate Orange is one of Trader Joe's most iconic seasonal treats. If you know someone who likes unconventional desserts, then these are absolutely worth the purchase. The sweet, citrusy dried orange flavor is a nice complement to the slightly bitter dark chocolate, plus it comes as one whole orange, so it's pretty fun to break it apart to get to the individual chocolate-coated pieces.
Scandinavian Tidings, $3.79
Another classic Trader Joe's seasonal treat that's only around for a limited time, these Scandinavian Tidings are the holiday version of the brand's year-round Scandinavian Swimmers (similar to Swedish Fish). This seasonal package comes with a blend of sour apple green trees, berry-flavored red ornaments, and sparkling grape star shapes. You might want to grab one for yourself to snack on, too, since they're only around during the holidays.
Chai Tea Mints, $1.99
You've seen classic mints, but have you seen Chai-inspired ones? These Chai Tea Mints are a milder, tea-infused mint that is the perfect fit for any stocking. The package is small, so it's something the recipient can throw in their work bag, hand bag, or backpack, and the flavor is a little different from typical peppermint candies. Plus, these mints are one of the least expensive items on this list and great if you're working with a budget.
Drinking Chocolate, $5.99
The ultimate winter beverage just got the Trader Joe's treatment. Drinking Chocolate is similar to hot chocolate, but it's made from small pieces of Colombian cacao and enhanced with cocoa butter and vanilla; it's not the usual powdered mix. This treat is a perfect stocking stuffer for those cold months ahead. The mix is best when enjoyed with hot milk, but it's dairy-free and pairs nicely with oat milk, too, meaning it's suitable for someone with dairy dietary restrictions.
Break Apart Reindeer, $3.99
Think of this stocking stuffer as the holiday version of a chocolate Easter bunny — only better. The Break Apart Reindeer is a great stocking addition for any chocolate lover, but the best part is what's hidden inside this milk chocolate treat: red gummy reindeer noses. It's pretty much two desserts in one. Just crack open the reindeer to reveal the contents (and that part is half the fun).
Candy Cane Baton Wafer Cookies, $1.99
Trader Joe's understands that not everyone is a chocolate lover. The Candy Cane Baton Wafer Cookies are an excellent dessert for someone who likes sweets, but not cocoa. They're made with rolled wafers filled with a creamy peppermint mixture. If the recipient does happen to be a chocolate lover, these pair perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa (or Drinking Chocolate).
Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag, $5.99
Whether you want a stocking stuffer that reduces waste or just makes meal prep easier, this Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag is the answer to both. Made with food-grade platinum silicone, this bag holds up to a gallon of leftovers. Believe it or not, it's also microwave-, freezer-, and even dishwasher-safe. With a durable material and an easy-to-close zipper, it's almost certainly going to get plenty of use.
Reusable Sponge Cloths, $3.99
These Reusable Sponge Cloths are another great way to avoid kitchen waste — and the perfect stocking stuffer for someone who cares about helping the planet. The cloths are made from 70% cellulose and 30% cotton, so they're extra-absorbent. Plus, they help save money on paper towels, which everyone knows are foolishly expensive these days. There are five colorful cloths in a pack.
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup, $4.49
Contrary to the label, it's important to know that this syrup doesn't actually contain alcohol. Instead, its name — Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup — comes from where it's harvested: Islands within a certain part of the Indian Ocean, one of which was once named Île Bourbon. This version is made in Mauritius, and it's a blend of bourbon vanilla and caramelized sugar syrup. The glass bottle alone is a conversation starter, but whomever receives this should love what's inside, too.
Green Goddess Seasoning Blend, $2.99
The "green" in this Green Goddess Seasoning Blend comes from four green ingredients: dried chives, dried parsley, dried green onion, and spinach powder. Its herby onion flavor (it also includes minced onion) gives it many uses: As a seasoning for chicken, an addition to roasted potatoes, or even as an add-on in your own homemade green goddess salad dressing. It's a small bottle with big flavor, and it fits easily into any stocking.
Magnifisauce, $3.49
Fans of this popular Trader Joe's sauce say Magnifisauce tastes just like Big Mac sauce, so it's perfect when you want to feel like you're eating at McDonald's. This sauce is a nice surprise for anyone who likes to cook at home, and it can be added to more than just burgers. Try it on pasta salad, a grilled cheese, or even pizza (trust us). It's described as a blend of a few favorite condiments: mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, and vinegar for a tangy bite.
Crunchy Chili Onion Sauce ($4.49) or Seasoning Blend ($1.99)
There are two ways to incorporate this Crunchy Chili Onion into any stocking. The first is the original Crunchy Chili Onion spread, which is an olive oil base that includes crispy garlic and onion as well as dried bell peppers and chili flakes. If it wasn't too spicy, you could eat it by the spoonful. The second is as a Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend, which contains all the main ingredients as the original condiment, but minus the oil and with the addition of a little brown sugar and Szechuan peppers. You can sprinkle it over roasted vegetables to just about any meat dish.
Mushroom Umami Seasoning Blend, $2.99
In a Reddit thread about the best Trader Joe's seasonings, the TJ's Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend was a standout. Salt is combined with dried porcini and button mushrooms, then enhanced with peppers, dried onion, mustard seeds, and thyme. This one is especially perfect for the soup lover in your life, as Reddit users claim it's a great addition to a creamy soup.
Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, $2.99
While a bag of chips might seem a little large to be a stocking stuffer, if you know a Trader Joe's fan, you need to find a way to make this one fit. In 2025, Trader Joe's named the Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips as the brand's overall best snack in its Hall of Fame Awards. Maybe it's that chili and lime dusting that makes them so irresistible, or the fact that every one of them is rolled up — and everyone knows a folded or rolled chip is the best one in the bag. Either way, you might as well grab a bag for yourself, too.