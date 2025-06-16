The Reason Your Wooden Board Still Smells Like Charcuterie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Charcuterie boards are a fun and elegant way to present tasty, gourmet appetizers to your dinner guests. From artisanal meats and cheeses to olives, fruits, and nuts, these appetizer plates are often piled high with a variety of boldly flavored foods that can leave a smell on your wooden board. Chowhound consulted with a professional to figure out why that smell lingers and to get some pro tips on how to remove the odor.

According to cleaning expert Jill Koch, creator of Jill Comes Clean, "Wooden boards are porous so it's easy for juices or oils from meats, cheese and fruits to get trapped in the grain of the boards and they aren't always removed with basic cleaning." Even after scrubbing with soap, it's still possible for the board to retain some of the smells due to the microscopic pores and small cracks or spaces in the board that capture food particles. Juices from beef cuts on your charcuterie board or remnants from soft cheeses like brie or burrata are readily absorbed into the wood's permeable surface.

Because of these strong smells, you might be tempted to let your wooden board soak in soapy water for hours or to let your dishwasher do the work. However, Koch advises against these options, since soaking them for long periods of time and putting them in the dishwasher can warp and crack the wood. Instead, follow a few simple steps for cleaning your charcuterie board and it'll be odor-free in no time.