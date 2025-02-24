Starbucks Is Saying Goodbye To 13 Drinks. Here's What's Changing

Starbucks, a coffee chain known for its seemingly endless variety of coffee, tea, and blended drinks, is now slimming down its lineup. As of March 04, 2025, Starbucks will drop 13 beverages from its menu. This comes after its CEO, Brian Niccol, announced plans to simplify Starbucks' menu and ordering process in late 2024. No beverage category was spared in the recent cuts. The nixed drinks include hot and cold drinks along with many of its iconic Frappuccinos.

There is no unifying reason for the various drinks' discontinuation. Some are being axed due to their complicated assembly process, low sales, or redundancy based on similarity to other menu items. In a statement released to TODAY.com, Starbucks said, "As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we're simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence." The new, slimmed down menu "... will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company." This move is in line with the promise to bring Starbucks back to basics. However, it is also only the first step. The chain plans on trimming the menu down by 30% over the course of 2025. Here's hoping that our favorites still have a place on the menu. And let's pour one out for those we've already lost (the S'mores Frappuccino lives on in memory, always).