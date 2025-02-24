Starbucks Is Saying Goodbye To 13 Drinks. Here's What's Changing
Starbucks, a coffee chain known for its seemingly endless variety of coffee, tea, and blended drinks, is now slimming down its lineup. As of March 04, 2025, Starbucks will drop 13 beverages from its menu. This comes after its CEO, Brian Niccol, announced plans to simplify Starbucks' menu and ordering process in late 2024. No beverage category was spared in the recent cuts. The nixed drinks include hot and cold drinks along with many of its iconic Frappuccinos.
There is no unifying reason for the various drinks' discontinuation. Some are being axed due to their complicated assembly process, low sales, or redundancy based on similarity to other menu items. In a statement released to TODAY.com, Starbucks said, "As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we're simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence." The new, slimmed down menu "... will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company." This move is in line with the promise to bring Starbucks back to basics. However, it is also only the first step. The chain plans on trimming the menu down by 30% over the course of 2025. Here's hoping that our favorites still have a place on the menu. And let's pour one out for those we've already lost (the S'mores Frappuccino lives on in memory, always).
Which drinks are on the cutting room floor
So, which thirteen drinks are getting cut? Let's dig in, starting with the beloved, frosty Frappuccinos. There are a long list of Frappuccinos being eliminated, including the popular Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, and White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino. Other Frapps being cut are the Espresso, Caffe Vanilla, Chai Crème, Chocolate Cookie Crumble, and Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccinos. Also among the lost is the White Hot Chocolate, which is made with creamy and delicious white chocolate rather than milk or dark chocolate. In terms of tea, the chain's refreshing Iced Matcha Lemonade is bidding its final adieu, and the Royal English Breakfast Latte is also being eliminated (a London Fog Latte can make a good substitution for this). Last among the lost is the Honey Almond Milk Flat White.
Some of these cuts are to be expected, based on low demand. However, some losses are surprising to say the least. Many of the Frappuccinos being cut are notable fan favorites, including the Caramel Ribbon Crunch. Of course, there are ways of getting around some of these cuts by custom ordering a drink. However this, too, may soon become a thing of the past, as the CEO has indicated the need to reduce custom ordering.