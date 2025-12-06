Keep Your Kitchen Decluttered And Organized With The 5/7 Method

A cluttered kitchen is a cluttered mind, and it's safe to say that having a peaceful and organized one is preferable. You already know how easy life can be in your kitchen when you have room for everything and still have plenty of counter space to navigate. This is why there's no shortage of kitchen-decluttering techniques. You may have tried the 12:12:12 method to get your kitchen tidied up much more than before, but in keeping with the numerical theme, it's worth checking out the "5/7" rule as well.

Some other decluttering tips are more focused on what to remove from your kitchen first, but in the 5/7 method, the focus is placed more on keeping only the items you frequently use. The 5/7 rule states that you should keep appliances on your countertop only if you'll use them at least five out of seven days of the week. These oft-used items deserve to be readily accessible, with the idea that you can relegate any other appliances to a kitchen cupboard or other storage area. With this rule in place, you can make sure that you're not struggling to use the things you need the most.