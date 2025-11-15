How To Effectively Declutter Your Kitchen With The 12:12:12 Method
Leave your kitchen unattended for a while and you'll quickly notice clutter beginning to pile up. Of course, there's nothing wrong with a little chaos, as it can even spark some creativity. However, too much of it isn't just annoying. As a matter of fact, research suggests that excessive clutter can trigger anxiety and depression, and it can even make it difficult to concentrate. But there's no reason to lose hope — you could easily declutter your messy kitchen cabinets (and the rest of the room) with a simple organizational solution that's known as the 12:12:12 method.
Jamie Hord, founder of home organization company Horderly Professional Organizing, shared in an exclusive conversation that this surprisingly easy approach is a very effective way to clear out the items you've been unnecessarily holding on to for ages. And the beauty of it lies in its simplicity. Just find 12 things to give away, 12 to throw out, and 12 to relocate. Also keep in mind that you only need a dozen items for each in total for the whole space, not for every category in your kitchen.
"So for example, you could donate two wooden spoons, two gadgets, three mugs, two appliances, and three entertaining dishes," Hord told Chowhound. Single-use plastic cutlery, old kitchen towels and cheesecloths, or mismatched Tupperwares are all items you could potentially discard. Finally, Hord says to "relocate items like hair accessories in a junk drawer, papers that need [to be] filed, tools and utility items to the basement, and overstock items to the garage."
Why using the 12:12:12 method can transform your kitchen
The reason why the 12:12:12 method works so well is because it pushes you to take action and commit to clearing things out. "This can be good if someone really struggles with letting things go or staying focused on getting organized," Jamie Hord revealed, adding that "This could give a simple backbone for them to follow to declutter." Duplicate items, damaged fabrics, unused kitchenware, and expired foods are undoubtedly among the things that should be the first to go when decluttering your kitchen. While you're at it, it's also a good idea to look at the containers you reorganize or relocate foods in — choosing the wrong size, shape, or even leaving them in their original bulky packaging can be one of the worst mistakes you're making with kitchen pantry space.
Still, to use this structured decluttering method effectively, Hord emphasized the importance of being selective. It's perfectly normal to feel attached to particular objects, and that's why you need to make sure you think twice before throwing things out, as you might end up being sorry afterward. "I think this decluttering method could make people feel forced to toss or donate something and have some regrets later on," Hord pointed out. "Although I do think that donating, tossing, and relocating 12 items is actually much easier than most people would think once you dive into your space." Ultimately, if the whole process starts to feel a little overwhelming, don't hesitate to reach out for help. "Working with a professional organizer can really help speed up the process, keep people motivated, and help them make hard decisions more easily," Hord concluded.