How To Effectively Declutter Your Kitchen With The 12:12:12 Method

Leave your kitchen unattended for a while and you'll quickly notice clutter beginning to pile up. Of course, there's nothing wrong with a little chaos, as it can even spark some creativity. However, too much of it isn't just annoying. As a matter of fact, research suggests that excessive clutter can trigger anxiety and depression, and it can even make it difficult to concentrate. But there's no reason to lose hope — you could easily declutter your messy kitchen cabinets (and the rest of the room) with a simple organizational solution that's known as the 12:12:12 method.

Jamie Hord, founder of home organization company Horderly Professional Organizing, shared in an exclusive conversation that this surprisingly easy approach is a very effective way to clear out the items you've been unnecessarily holding on to for ages. And the beauty of it lies in its simplicity. Just find 12 things to give away, 12 to throw out, and 12 to relocate. Also keep in mind that you only need a dozen items for each in total for the whole space, not for every category in your kitchen.

"So for example, you could donate two wooden spoons, two gadgets, three mugs, two appliances, and three entertaining dishes," Hord told Chowhound. Single-use plastic cutlery, old kitchen towels and cheesecloths, or mismatched Tupperwares are all items you could potentially discard. Finally, Hord says to "relocate items like hair accessories in a junk drawer, papers that need [to be] filed, tools and utility items to the basement, and overstock items to the garage."