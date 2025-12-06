How To Thin Gravy That's Too Thick Without Diluting The Flavor
There are many things to fret over when making dinner, but gravy shouldn't be one of them. It should be the simple, delicious finishing touch that brings the whole meal together. Sadly, though, gravy can be downright riddled with issues. It can be lumpy, runny, or flavorless. It can even be too thick altogether.
The simplest fix to overly thick gravy is to just add water, but this also reduces the flavor of your gravy, turning it from a savory addition to a diluted mess. So, how does one thin out thick gravy without losing precious flavor? The answer is stock. The flavor-rich liquid, made from boiling meat or veggies in water to extract the flavor, helps thin gravy out while adding in savory flavors.
Just be sure to add a stock with a similar flavor to the gravy you're making. For example, if you're making a beef gravy, you should add beef stock. Now, the stock-to-gravy flavor match doesn't have to be exact; for turkey gravy, you can absolutely add chicken stock (veggie stock works for poultry-based gravies as well).
More tips for thinning gravy
When thinning out thick, gloopy gravy, you may be tempted to just add more broth and get going. However, it's important that you work slowly when thinning out your gravy. By adding your stock in very small portions at a time, you can make sure your gravy doesn't get so thin that it becomes watery. Also, make sure to adjust your seasonings at the end so your flavors aren't thrown off by the additional liquid, and make sure to use unsalted broth. This gives you more control over your gravy's salt level.
You can also combine your broth with other ingredients to adjust your gravy to your particular liking. For example, if you want a richer flavor, you can mix your broth with cream or milk. You might also try adding extra drippings from your protein if you're making a pan gravy. Not only does this help thin it out, it also adds more flavor. You can also use a bit of wine that suits the flavor of your gravy to thin out your sauce (red wine for beef gravy and white wine for poultry, for example); just make sure to fully cook out the alcohol before adding more stock. Deglazing your pan with wine is also a great way to add flavor to your gravy.
Thickening thin gravy
Now you know how to thin out a gravy without sacrificing flavor, but what happens if you thin out your gravy a bit too much? Don't worry; we've got you covered! The easiest solution is to let your gravy thicken up just by cooking it down, which lets excess moisture evaporate as you simmer. However, this only works if your gravy is just a bit too thin.
If your gravy is downright watery, try thickening your sauce by adding a beurre manié, a mash of butter and flour you can add to gravy to quickly give it body. The butter helps prevent the flour from clumping and adds richness to the gravy. You can also add a cornstarch slurry if you don't feel like whipping up a beurre manié. This adds thickness in a short amount of time. Just remember to stir constantly as you add it in.