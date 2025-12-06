How To Thin Gravy That's Too Thick Without Diluting The Flavor

There are many things to fret over when making dinner, but gravy shouldn't be one of them. It should be the simple, delicious finishing touch that brings the whole meal together. Sadly, though, gravy can be downright riddled with issues. It can be lumpy, runny, or flavorless. It can even be too thick altogether.

The simplest fix to overly thick gravy is to just add water, but this also reduces the flavor of your gravy, turning it from a savory addition to a diluted mess. So, how does one thin out thick gravy without losing precious flavor? The answer is stock. The flavor-rich liquid, made from boiling meat or veggies in water to extract the flavor, helps thin gravy out while adding in savory flavors.

Just be sure to add a stock with a similar flavor to the gravy you're making. For example, if you're making a beef gravy, you should add beef stock. Now, the stock-to-gravy flavor match doesn't have to be exact; for turkey gravy, you can absolutely add chicken stock (veggie stock works for poultry-based gravies as well).